Yesterday, Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the vital @LibsofTikTok account, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show, where she discussed the work that she does to expose radical LGBTQ activists and, in particular, their targeting of children.

Well, let the record show that Alejandra Caraballo, online safety expert and clinical instructor at the Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic, was absolutely disgusted with what transpired during Carlson’s interview with Raichik. According to Caraballo, it was one of the most bigoted interviews she’s ever heard in her life:

Chaya Raichik went on Tucker Carlson and said the "LGBTQ community has become this cult… It's extremely poisonous." She later says "They're just evil people, and they're out to groom kids. They're recruiting." This is one of the most bigoted interviews I've ever heard. pic.twitter.com/0tVe9WONOH — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

Maybe we’re just a little slow or something, but what exactly is bigoted about pointing out that radical LGBTQ activists who advocate for things like “child-friendly” drag shows where performers do things like sing (or lip-synch to) sexually explicit songs and invite kids to touch their bodies? That is poisonous. Grooming and sexualizing children is evil.

This is 1970's Anita Bryant level bigotry and it's getting promoted by Tucker "Dan White Society" Carlson. These bigots feel so emboldened to spew their hatred openly and incite violence against the LGBTQ community. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

How is it inciting violence to shine a spotlight on what deranged people are already doing out in the open?

I did an in depth thread on the connections between Chaya's tweets and bomb threats. It's not just her but all anti LGBTQ moral panic stories invoke this response now. https://t.co/U4uUS3J5PM — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

Feel free to read that “in-depth thread” if you like:

For the last year, bomb threats have been connected to anti LGBTQ hate. In particular, there are multiple verified instances of correlation between bomb threats and Libs of Tiktok's tweets within a broader epidemic of bomb threats tied to anti LGBTQ hate. A thread: 🧵 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 22, 2022

But if you’re short on time, we’ll give you the Cliff’s Notes version: “In pointing out what’s currently happening, Chaya Raichik and Libs of Tik Tok are driving the ‘anti LGBTQ hate machine’ and provoking bomb threats and any blood that is spilled will be on their hands.” It’s a garbage thread. But then, Alejandra Caraballo is a garbage person.

This woman is a child. She laughs her way through her explanation of her public bullying campaign of Taylor Lorenz. Then, Tucker tips his hand and talks about "controlling the language to control the conversation." pic.twitter.com/VgCPYEOSik — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

Last time we checked — hell, every time we check — it’s Taylor Lorenz who’s the bully. Taylor Lorenz doxxed Chaya Raichik. Taylor Lorenz whipped up hate against Chaya Raichik. Raichik’s not a bully for finding a way to laugh at Lorenz; she’s being far more generous to Lorenz than Lorenz has ever been to her.

Chaya Raichik was on Capitol grounds on January 6th.https://t.co/GBz9nYKCoR — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

Thank you, Detective Caraballo, for your service. And know that you have the support and respect of California Democratic State Senator, Legislative LGBTQ Caucus member, and outspoken pro-grooming advocate Scott Wiener:

Chaya Raichik runs Libs of Tiktok — an account whose main purpose is to incite violence against LGBTQ people. She comes right out & calls the LGBTQ community “evil” & a “cult” that’s “out to groom kids.” The bigots aren’t even being subtle anymore. They’re that emboldened. https://t.co/hV3RSpfMZ8 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 27, 2022

Well, Scott, for what it’s worth, Raichik’s got you pegged. You’re most definitely part of an evil cult that’s out to groom kids. Your legislative record proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

And while we’re certainly not advocates for violence, we have literally no problem whatsoever with Dana Loesch smacking Scott around for promoting Alejandra Caraballo and actively participating in the campaign to incite further hate against Chaya Raichik:

She literally just reposts videos that others willingly publicly post themselves.

How dare you incite hate and encourage the targeting of a woman because you dislike her opinions. https://t.co/wILdszh3ky — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 27, 2022

The audacity of these privileged misogynists to claim victimhood while encouraging the targeting of a woman who ONLY REPOSTS OTHER PEOPLE’S VIDEOS is stunning. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 27, 2022

The issue to them isn’t that their “allies” are oversharing, it’s that someone NOTICES. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 27, 2022

Exactly. Before people like Raichik and Christopher Rufo came along, radical LGBTQ activists’ targeting of children was happening, but the extent and depravity of it wasn’t as widely known. All Raichik and Rufo have done is used their platforms to expose what’s been going on under our noses this entire time. That doesn’t make them evil; it makes them necessary.

