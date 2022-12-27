Libs of Tik Tok’s Chaya Raichik has been through it. Thanks to the doxxing efforts of the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz, Raichik found herself — as well as members of her family — the target of would-be violence and, even more terrifying, death threats. For diligently working to shine a light on disturbing woke liberal behaviors like sexual grooming and sexualization of children, Raichik has had to sleep with one eye open.

But apparently there’s a silver lining to what she’s had to deal with, and it’s thanks to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. On “Tucker Carlson Today,” Raichik told Carlson that DeSantis’ team reached out to her after Lorenz doxxed her and offered to let her stay at the Governor’s Mansion:

Wow. After @libsoftiktok wax doxxed and threatened, @GovRonDeSantis reached out and told her she could stay at the Governor’s Mansion. pic.twitter.com/PVJkqCt12H — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 27, 2022

If DeSantis’ team did indeed extend Raichik an invitation to take cover at the Governor’s Mansion, that’s a pretty great gesture.

Goes without saying that this wasn’t something he did for the cameras or to generate a news story—and it surely would’ve been one at the time. Had Chaya not mentioned it, nobody would’ve known about this. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 27, 2022

We definitely hadn’t heard this story before.

That’s very kind of @GovRonDeSantis — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 27, 2022

Last word to Raichik, on whom it looks like Ron DeSantis can count on for an enthusiastic vote if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

I recently got the opportunity to thank @GovRonDeSantis in person. He was so gracious. Brushed it off. He said “of course! You do great work!” It wasn’t even a question for him. Genuinely a kindhearted person. https://t.co/R4CEqaxwQK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2022

