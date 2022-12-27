Libs of Tik Tok’s Chaya Raichik has been through it. Thanks to the doxxing efforts of the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz, Raichik found herself — as well as members of her family — the target of would-be violence and, even more terrifying, death threats. For diligently working to shine a light on disturbing woke liberal behaviors like sexual grooming and sexualization of children, Raichik has had to sleep with one eye open.

But apparently there’s a silver lining to what she’s had to deal with, and it’s thanks to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. On “Tucker Carlson Today,” Raichik told Carlson that DeSantis’ team reached out to her after Lorenz doxxed her and offered to let her stay at the Governor’s Mansion:

If DeSantis’ team did indeed extend Raichik an invitation to take cover at the Governor’s Mansion, that’s a pretty great gesture.

We definitely hadn’t heard this story before.

Last word to Raichik, on whom it looks like Ron DeSantis can count on for an enthusiastic vote if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

