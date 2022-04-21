Yesterday, we learned that a Los Angeles woman who has the same name as the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok has been fielding violent death threats lately. Just collateral damage from Taylor Lorenz’s Washington-Post-sanctioned doxxing of Libs of Tik Tok’s creator. You know how it is. We’re sure she’ll get over it eventually.

Meanwhile, it’s important to keep in mind that the death threats being sent Libs of Tik Tok’s way show no signs of slowing down. It’s important to keep that in mind because Twitter’s “safety” team evidently doesn’t want to hear about it:

Apparently threatening to assassinate someone doesn’t violate Twitter’s policies. But conservatives get suspended for stating biological facts. @TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/2xMz9x9ii5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2022

We feel like that assassination tweet violates at least several of Twitter’s terms of service, but Twitter Support couldn’t find a single violation? Not even one? You don’t feel that any action needs to be taken at this time?

No violation? Since when? https://t.co/EXxSD9htYn — Kelley Jo Holt (@canalzone68) April 21, 2022

Since Twitter wholeheartedly embraced partisanship and wokeness at the expense of anyone who isn’t leftist and/or woke.

Yeah, that definitely wasn’t a “based tweet.” It was a threat. A death threat. A pretty explicit death threat.

Hey, @TwitterSafety, what would you say you do here? No, seriously. Why do you even exist if you allow death threats against certain people but ban people who believe that sex is biological?

@Twitter how do you allow threats like this but ban another accounts? Shady fools @TwitterSafety https://t.co/TxqPGJtAIJ — Darrensburner69 (@darrensburner69) April 21, 2022

They may be shady, but the light being shined on them is blinding.

