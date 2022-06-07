Yesterday, Republican Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton announced his intention to file a bill that would ban “drag shows and other inappropriate events” from occurring in the presence of minors:

This comes in the wake the recent “child-friendly” drag show in Dallas, which was, to say the very least, unfathomably inappropriate.

Trending

Well, Slaton deciding to take action to protect children from pretty explicit sexual content has apparently given Democratic California State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco an idea for a bill of his own:

In addition to being chair of the Housing Committee, Wiener is also the former chair of the Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, so Drag Queen Story Hour is a cause that’s very near and dear to his heart.

As is taking it easier on LGBTQ sexual predators who prefer to prey upon minors.

You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that Scott Wiener doesn’t actually care about the children.

Who, exactly, is Scott helping here?

Yeah, there’s really no good way to spin this for Wiener. It’s just a bad look no matter how you slice it.

Lotta that going around in California.

If California keeps up at this pace, the Left may get their wish soon.

***

Related:

‘Let’s talk about age of consent’: CA state senator’s bill would lower the COVID vaccine age of consent to 12 from 18

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bryan SlatonchildrenDrag Queen Story Hourdrag showsK-12kidsScott Wienersexual predation

Recommended Twitchy Video