Yesterday, Republican Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton announced his intention to file a bill that would ban “drag shows and other inappropriate events” from occurring in the presence of minors:

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement. https://t.co/Sogz2Ag8jV — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 7, 2022

This comes in the wake the recent “child-friendly” drag show in Dallas, which was, to say the very least, unfathomably inappropriate.

Well, Slaton deciding to take action to protect children from pretty explicit sexual content has apparently given Democratic California State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco an idea for a bill of his own:

In addition to being chair of the Housing Committee, Wiener is also the former chair of the Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, so Drag Queen Story Hour is a cause that’s very near and dear to his heart.

As is taking it easier on LGBTQ sexual predators who prefer to prey upon minors.

You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that Scott Wiener doesn’t actually care about the children.

WTF 😳 — Chantilly Stardrop 🌱💚🙏🌍 ✨ (@stardrops444) June 7, 2022

Who, exactly, is Scott helping here?

Forget the subject of this for the minute. This person is using the school curriculum for the purposes of trolling. This is how seriously they take your child's education. https://t.co/vmyJbnuP89 — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 7, 2022

Yeah, there’s really no good way to spin this for Wiener. It’s just a bad look no matter how you slice it.

Lotta that going around in California.

The left won’t be happy until California goes red. https://t.co/i3759mzcHe — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 7, 2022

If California keeps up at this pace, the Left may get their wish soon.

