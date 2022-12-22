In case you missed it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of Congress last night. David Frum didn’t miss it. In fact, he wouldn’t have missed it for the world. He was glued to his TV in rapt attention, and it was only by some miraculous miracle that he didn’t spontaneously combust in fits of ecstasy:

It’s we who should be thanking him!

And all these people couldn’t agree more with David, which is why he’s retweeted every single one of them:

(There are few things David Frum hates more than authoritarianismthat isn’t left-wing authoritarianism.)

Oh, definitely. You wouldn’t want to miss out on quality content like this:

Zelensky came to Washington to speak for his nation. He came to Washington to ask for assistance. But above all, he came to Washington to recall Americans to themselves. He came to say, My embattled people believe in you. Embedded in his words of trust was a challenge: If we believe in you, perhaps you can again believe in yourselves?

And as the Ukrainians began to win, all the rest of us—all the other intended victims of Putin’s aggression—began to consider that maybe we might not be such losers ourselves. Maybe our ideals were not so out-of-date. Maybe our institutions were not so broken. Maybe the people the Ukrainians needed us to be, maybe those were the people we could be again.

Zelensky reminded us. He came to say thank you. It’s a little embarrassing to hear that thanks, because what Americans gave, fundamentally, was just money. Zelensky’s people have given blood, home, comfort, and security—every precious thing that human beings can sacrifice. The answer we owe Zelensky, the answer Zelensky should hear from this country, revived by his visit, his cause, and his country’s heroic fight, is: No, no, no—thank you.

Sigh.

What David Frum doesn’t seem to realize is that it’s totally possible to respect what Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have been through and what they are still going through and the tremendous burden of it all without coming off sounding like a lovesick schoolgirl.

Seriously, this is so weird. It actually makes us physically uncomfortable.

David probably wants to know why some members of Congress didn’t clap hard enough for Zelenskyy, too. Maybe he can write about that in his next Atlantic piece.

A sad one.

***

