Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to a Joint Meeting of Congress last night, and outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared it to the time Winston Churchill addressed Congress in 1941:

On a personal note: this is a moment fraught with meaning for me. My father, Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., was a Member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill came to the Congress on the day after Christmas to enlist our nation’s support in the fight against tyranny in Europe. Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war – and with Democracy itself on the line.

Adam Schiff agreed:

When it came to Zelenskyy’s speech before Congress, the Ukraine President got a standing ovation:

Later on, there was a picture going around that initially some assumed wasn’t real, but it was authentic and a photo op VP Harris and Speaker Pelosi certainly took advantage of:

The photo is the real deal:

But at least some people got their “wartime” photo opportunity.

And Zelenskyy made it clear during his speech that whatever aid the U.S. continues to provide won’t be enough.

The Democrats and many Republicans have a big focus on border security… for Ukraine. The disaster at the U.S. southern border isn’t a top priority, to say the least.

Maybe next time.

It’s important to look like you need the money.

“Do the math” is the last thing many in Congress want to do ($30 trillion in national debt says it all).

That was a seriously expensive flag, and US taxpayers will never even get a chance to touch it.

The amount of decorum Pelosi shows is wildly dependent upon the person standing in front of her:

Earlier in the day Zelenskyy met with President Biden and the POTUS account shared some dramatic, slow-motion video that they obviously hoped would have a “The Right Stuff” vibe to it:

What music should have been added to that slo-mo video?

