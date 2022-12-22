Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to a Joint Meeting of Congress last night, and outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared it to the time Winston Churchill addressed Congress in 1941:

On a personal note: this is a moment fraught with meaning for me. My father, Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., was a Member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill came to the Congress on the day after Christmas to enlist our nation’s support in the fight against tyranny in Europe. Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war – and with Democracy itself on the line.

Adam Schiff agreed:

Honored to hear President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight, the Churchillian figure of our time. When we last met, I told him how inspired I was by him — and how the US would always stand by his people. Today, that commitment is as ironclad as ever. We are with you, Mr. President. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 22, 2022

When it came to Zelenskyy’s speech before Congress, the Ukraine President got a standing ovation:

Congress gives Zelensky a standing ovation as he arrives. pic.twitter.com/y6xsycm6EQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2022

Later on, there was a picture going around that initially some assumed wasn’t real, but it was authentic and a photo op VP Harris and Speaker Pelosi certainly took advantage of:

The photo is the real deal:

I thought this was a meme. It’s not. pic.twitter.com/Ljncu73FXH — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) December 22, 2022

OPINION: This Is REAL But Looks Like @TheBabylonBee Did It!

When Did All These Politicians Start Representing #Ukraine Instead Of The #UnitedStates https://t.co/m33xajpeUL — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) December 22, 2022

But at least some people got their “wartime” photo opportunity.

Yes, Zelensky can come across as entitled, but he’s fighting a war. Watching Pelosi and Biden play rock star, acting like they are personally firing the artillery when they are just spending our money is what’s really gross. It’s all a self-aggrandizing game to them. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 22, 2022

I'm rooting for Ukraine, but I agree the symbolism of unfurling this flag in the chamber while asking for tax dollars is appalling. Further, why are we funding Ukraine so much but not Europe? https://t.co/VmigZ4uQhr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 22, 2022

And Zelenskyy made it clear during his speech that whatever aid the U.S. continues to provide won’t be enough.

If only these people cared as much about America… https://t.co/ll9WCpYgSQ — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 22, 2022

The Democrats and many Republicans have a big focus on border security… for Ukraine. The disaster at the U.S. southern border isn’t a top priority, to say the least.

“I gave my tax dollars to Ukraine and all I got in return was this lousy flag” pic.twitter.com/vwLnmydIaO — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) December 22, 2022

we're proposing to give in total more than the entire military budget of Russia in the same year. Seems we at least deserved a bobble head. — Erock503 (@Erock5031) December 22, 2022

Maybe next time.

They love Ukraine more than us … — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) December 22, 2022

These people are nauseating — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 22, 2022

Christmas came early for the folks at Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. https://t.co/95zLCtGUE4 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 22, 2022

He couldn't at least wear a suit for the people who gave him over $100 billion? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 22, 2022

It’s important to look like you need the money.

We’re giving Ukraine tens of billions of dollars weekly. He is demanding more. This is not sustainable to the American people or the economy, especially given our wars last 20 years. Do the math. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 22, 2022

“Do the math” is the last thing many in Congress want to do ($30 trillion in national debt says it all).

Nancy always does the weirdest stuff pic.twitter.com/WRl9S5G0Qh — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 22, 2022

This is beyond nauseating. His wife goes shopping in Paris & his generals are buying expensive homes in Europe with our money and he dresses like a beggar to collect more 💵 and sympathy. This is gone way too far, @HouseGOP & @GOPLeader. Stop funneling $ to Democrats via Ukraine! https://t.co/dG8rla55sj — Fibci (@Fibci2) December 22, 2022

I guess nobody has payed more for a flag. https://t.co/4DSVeNrhia — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) December 22, 2022

That was a seriously expensive flag, and US taxpayers will never even get a chance to touch it.

The amount of decorum Pelosi shows is wildly dependent upon the person standing in front of her:

Just let this image sink in.

Now remember this one.

Now let that sink in. https://t.co/BFXv7OKpff pic.twitter.com/W2rkGMmMRZ — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) December 22, 2022

Earlier in the day Zelenskyy met with President Biden and the POTUS account shared some dramatic, slow-motion video that they obviously hoped would have a “The Right Stuff” vibe to it:

In Ukraine's fight against Russia's unprovoked, unjustified war, I’m proud to say they have not stood alone.



And on my watch, they never will. pic.twitter.com/2RV8dyXHxr — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

What music should have been added to that slo-mo video?

***

Related:

January 6 committee delays its final report after being overshadowed by spending bill and Zelenskyy visit

Rep. Thomas Massie asks why funding for Ukraine is buried deep in other bills

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!