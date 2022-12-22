Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of Congress yesterday. And something scandalous happened.

Some members of Congress who were present did not applaud Zelenskyy.

And now, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wants — nay, demands — to know why:

Uh-oh, guys … Michael Beschloss is angry.

Maybe Michael has a problem with freedom?

Now, obviously, no one is trying to compare Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Joseph Stalin. Because that’s insane and also insanely wrong, on a number of levels.

But that also doesn’t make it any less weird that Beschloss is demanding an explanation for the decision of every single member of the United States Congress who did not clap for Zelenskyy. Like, who does he think he is?

*Stands up on tiptoes* *hikes up pants to armpits* “I’m Michael Effing Beschloss, dammit!”

Exactly. Not that it’s any of Michael Beschloss’ business. Not that anything is any of Michael Beschloss’ business. But if he wants to know what disagreements the non-clappers had with Zelensky, demanding that we squeeze them for explanations is the exact wrong way to go about it. It’s also just obnoxious and cringy and deranged.

Do you hear yourself, Michael? Because we do.

