Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of Congress yesterday. And something scandalous happened.

Some members of Congress who were present did not applaud Zelenskyy.

And now, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wants — nay, demands — to know why:

For any Members of Congress who refused to clap for Zelenskyy, we need to know from them exactly why. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 22, 2022

Uh-oh, guys … Michael Beschloss is angry.

Even though I would have been applauding much of the evening, your statement is false. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) December 22, 2022

No we don't, we're a free country — 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️⛈️Nick⛈️🏴‍☠️🪶 (@intranick) December 22, 2022

Maybe Michael has a problem with freedom?

it’s interesting to see people fall into authoritarian mindsets while thinking they’re the Good Guys “We need to know why they didn’t clap” do you hear yourself? https://t.co/UIgYeRARJ5 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 22, 2022

Solzhenitsyn tells a story in the ‘Gulag Archipelago’ of a 10+ minute ovation for Stalin at a local party convention — the first man to stop clapping was arrested https://t.co/EzzQ9T9ebD — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 22, 2022

Now, obviously, no one is trying to compare Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Joseph Stalin. Because that’s insane and also insanely wrong, on a number of levels.

But that also doesn’t make it any less weird that Beschloss is demanding an explanation for the decision of every single member of the United States Congress who did not clap for Zelenskyy. Like, who does he think he is?

lol who are you to make such demands? — Colonel P (@BaconOutlaw) December 22, 2022

*Stands up on tiptoes* *hikes up pants to armpits* “I’m Michael Effing Beschloss, dammit!”

Is it the way he asked it? because I'd be interested to know why they didn't clap. Applause for speakers is often a courtesy, not necessarily an endorsement, so the non-clapping might be intended as a message. But what message? (And no, I have no desire to arrest non-clappers.) — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 22, 2022

“I’m interested in disagreements over ukraine policy” is a different statement than “we need to know why you didn’t clap” — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 22, 2022

Exactly. Not that it’s any of Michael Beschloss’ business. Not that anything is any of Michael Beschloss’ business. But if he wants to know what disagreements the non-clappers had with Zelensky, demanding that we squeeze them for explanations is the exact wrong way to go about it. It’s also just obnoxious and cringy and deranged.

You could then build camps and put them in them, am I right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 22, 2022

"As a historian, I demand we bring back struggle sessions" https://t.co/5Y6yjjeu4p — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 22, 2022

Do you hear yourself, Michael? Because we do.

GFY — Homo For The Holidays (@KeyWestBruce) December 22, 2022

***

***

