NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss proved that he had no fondness for Donald Trump when he was in the White House, but he still hasn’t lost focus on the former president (or the first lady for that matter). It’s interesting what happens when the topic of White House horticulture and TDS collide:

And by the way, when the former administration eviscerated the White House Rose Garden, how much did the evisceration cost and exactly who got that money? pic.twitter.com/HJGymqMIHg — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) April 30, 2021

If only he worked somewhere that employed reporters who could find that out.

Unclear at this time.

God damn, you people are hooked on the guy like he's your personal favorite brand of fentanyl. https://t.co/v6W7hFYkRC — Mr. Lucas (@Memes_4_Luke) May 1, 2021

He just can’t quit Trump.

This is literally fake news. Melania Trump had the Rose Garden restored to its original purpose as a rose garden. This picture was taken in the Fall, when roses aren’t in bloom. https://t.co/J8Xf4SRkLV — CatrionaMDW (@CatrionaMDW) May 1, 2021

Good grief. Get a grip. It was designed by Oehme Van Sweden who did a number of other famous DC monuments. https://t.co/hd9AFC40HC — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) May 1, 2021

Beschloss is basically Rachel Maddow, at this point. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) May 1, 2021

NBC employs some doozies.

For anybody who doubts that TDS was/is a thing: https://t.co/cAqcXYC77W — Raymond McCue 💗⚤💜⚣💙 (@RayMcCue) May 1, 2021

The Beschloss TDS variant proves to be the most deadly thus far. https://t.co/7endB2Vt8S — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) May 1, 2021

Journalists posting their TDS online https://t.co/dBw9KQ8tJX — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) May 1, 2021

And @NBCNews didn’t know Melania was 1st Lady AND the Rose Garden was NOT destroy AND others changed it too. These “reporters” are such cry babies https://t.co/vSTDM4IRVo — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 1, 2021

We have politicized roses. People are actually in the replies arguing about roses and trees https://t.co/o5xN1R3rsH — Xána (@lil_Ojo) May 1, 2021

Trump is gone but the TDS lives on!

