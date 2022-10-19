In case you missed it, yesterday, everyone’s favorite deep thinker David Frum suggested that, just to be on the safe side, the U.S. government should have a plan in place to nationalize Elon Musk’s Starlink just in case Musk doesn’t want to keep providing it to Ukraine for free forever.

It was always unreasonable, and is becoming unwise, to expect @elonmusk to provide Internet to Ukraine for free forever. Western allies should pay. And US should have a plan ready to nationalize Starlink fast if Musk cuts off Ukraine's connection to advance his political agenda. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 17, 2022

There’s precedent for a move like this, says Frum. From Woodrow Effing Wilson.

There's abundant precedent for US government seizure of critical infrastructure during wars or national emergencies. Of course, reasonable compensation must be paid, per the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution. https://t.co/HY0jUMzylr — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 18, 2022

Needless to say, there was abundant pushback from reasonably sane people, who pointed out to Frum that this is, in fact, a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea. Well, today, Frum is pushing back against all the “Elon-heads,” as he calls them:

This 2-part thread ignited the Elon-heads, who think it's "communist" for the federal government to follow procedures laid down by the Fifth Amendment https://t.co/Lv31wiOdjG — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 18, 2022

Poor Dave. That’s the sort of framing he needs to go with in order to justify his abject stupidity to himself.

That’s David, all right.

When you’re so dim, you think only “Elon heads” would oppose a gratuitous, unnecessary and authoritarian act undertaken because, like a toddler you’re pissed that you didn’t get your way. https://t.co/8JcD42zpMe — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) October 19, 2022

… then you might be David Frum.

David, I am invoking my right to take your stuff in the name of national security. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) October 18, 2022

Start with his keyboard. — GuyinaShack (@UnwantedDeadone) October 19, 2022

Ha!

Seriously, though, that’s not a bad idea. It’s for his own good, you know.

***

Related:

David Frum is so unbothered by Elon Musk calling him as a ‘hypocritical megadouche’ that he writes a whole thread to show how unbothered he is

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!