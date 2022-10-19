In case you missed it, yesterday, everyone’s favorite deep thinker David Frum suggested that, just to be on the safe side, the U.S. government should have a plan in place to nationalize Elon Musk’s Starlink just in case Musk doesn’t want to keep providing it to Ukraine for free forever.

There’s precedent for a move like this, says Frum. From Woodrow Effing Wilson.

Needless to say, there was abundant pushback from reasonably sane people, who pointed out to Frum that this is, in fact, a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea. Well, today, Frum is pushing back against all the “Elon-heads,” as he calls them:

Trending

Poor Dave. That’s the sort of framing he needs to go with in order to justify his abject stupidity to himself.

That’s David, all right.

… then you might be David Frum.

Ha!

Seriously, though, that’s not a bad idea. It’s for his own good, you know.

***

Related:

David Frum is so unbothered by Elon Musk calling him as a ‘hypocritical megadouche’ that he writes a whole thread to show how unbothered he is

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David FrumElon MusknationalizationnationalizeStarlink