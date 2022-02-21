Last week, David Frum got very upset at Elon Musk for likening Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

If you're comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolph Hitler … well congratulations to you on leading a life so safe, so pleasant, with such abundant meals and comfortable beds that you have lost the ability even to *imagine* what fear, persecution, suffering, and pain would feel like — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 17, 2022

Frum is entitled to be upset about a Hitler comparison, because as a general rule, Hitler comparisons are not a good idea.

They’re also not a good idea when David Frum makes them. Which, as many pointed out, Frum has done on numerous occasions (here’s a refresher if you’re interested).

The Post Millennial also pointed that out:

David Frum slammed Elon Musk for comparing Trudeau to Hitler after he compared Trump to Hitler for years.https://t.co/nFAm5WPwxm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 20, 2022

And Elon Musk chimed in as well:

Hypocritical megadouche! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

And now, David’s all hot and bothered:

Getting trolled by @elonmusk makes me wonder: 1) Isn't this guy supposed to have a day job? and 2) Isn't it kind of worrying that a major corporate figure would be gullible enough to rely on a tweet from the @TPostMillennial as an information source? pic.twitter.com/iEtYh9fdzL — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 20, 2022

Isn’t David Frum supposed to have a day job? Isn’t it kind of worrying that a well known media figure would be gullible enough to believe that the rest of us are too gullible to understand that he is anything other than a hypocritical megadouche?

lamest humble brag ever. https://t.co/MdoIr5KpuJ — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 21, 2022

It gets even lamer as the thread progresses:

Anyway, have you driven a Ford lately? — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 20, 2022

Apparently, Ford offers the largest and best network of electric charging stations in North America. https://t.co/duiwAM8bBZ pic.twitter.com/4kVC83UgzN — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 20, 2022

Serious point. I got trolled tonight by a man with 74 million Twitter followers. My mentions are filled with sludge as a result, but on balance- nothing to write home about. Now I contrast my experience with what has happened to female colleagues at @TheAtlantic & elsewhere … — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 21, 2022

… when trolled online – and it's a very striking contrast. It's not just a casual impression, there's serious empirical research into the contrast. https://t.co/rXW8CNWXKT pic.twitter.com/6J21VqnGjY — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 21, 2022

David Frum is like one of those people whose main selling point is that they’ve been blocked by famous tweeters. It’s true:

you got a classic welcome to the tesla beat @davidfrum! welcome to the elite club of reporters & journalists hated, insulted and/or blocked by elon musk. https://t.co/pRC5pyUsI9 — Lora Kolodny (@lorakolodny) February 21, 2022

You almost feel sorry for him. Maybe you would if he weren’t … a hypocritical megadouche.

Please inform us what is incorrect in the Post Millennial’s reporting. Or else consider apologizing. https://t.co/sE6WHnQaIx — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 21, 2022

Did you or did you not compare Trump to Hitler? Seems to be an easy thing to deny if i never happene. https://t.co/eXWqERPWHv — John Locke (@jlocke613) February 21, 2022

Did you not compare Trump to Hitler? Yes or No? https://t.co/9ClqJ13lAd — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) February 21, 2022

Seriously, David Frum’s Trump-is-a-lot-like-Hitler tweets are out there for everyone to see. They’re not hard to find. The Post Millennial’s tweet is honest and accurate and fair.

David Frum, meanwhile, is none of those things.

1. This isn’t trolling. 2. David Frum tags Elon Musk to *get* him to troll, plays victim but also turns it around to virtue signal about his concern over women getting trolled. 3. Musk is more successful at his day job in one Sunday afternoon than Frum has been over a lifetime. https://t.co/vwAk1rsxK4 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 21, 2022

