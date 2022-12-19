In case you missed it, last week, the inimitable Iowahawk went scorched-earth in a thread responding to liberals flipping out over Elon Musk’s crackdown on lefty hack journalists.

The entire thread was a thing of beauty, and you should read it now if you haven’t already. And even if you have, you should read it again, because it’s just that good.

And the same goes for Iowahawk’s thread today. This one happens to be all about how Twitter would operate under an Iowahawk regime, and we’ve gotta say, it sounds pretty good to us:

Honestly, he could’ve just stopped at that tweet and we’d’ve been happy. But he blessed us with so much more:

He’s seriously got this whole thing figured out.

And if you expect to be a part of this new Twitter under Iowahawk, know that the Terms of Service may be harsh, but they’re also more than fair.

How can you not already love where this is going?

That seems reasonable.

If Elon Musk ever does decide to follow the results of his recent poll and step down from the Twitter helm, he could do a hell of a lot worse than to turn the wheel over to Iowahawk.

