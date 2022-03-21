What Twitter bans says so much about them, and ain’t none of it any good.

Hearing about The Babylon Bee being locked down for calling Rachel Levine a man we are all reminded that Twitter is a Leftist cesspit of horrible, stupid, and woke all mixed together in one giant dumpster fire of gross. Yeah, it’s bad but you all know that. Heck, most of you probably read us so you don’t have to deal with the rest of Twitter and can just read the really exceptionally stupid tweets here with us.

Iowahawk pointed out something else we hadn’t thought about when it comes to what Twitter does and does not ban:

Ever notice that you're more likely to be banned by Twitter for expressing an opinion held by 90% of the public than one held by 10% of the public — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 21, 2022

Case in point, Levine. Most people wouldn’t be offended reading a satire site call him a man.

Sorry, her a man.

Or something.

Ugh, this is so annoying.

He continued:

*As proprietor of this website, Twitter is of course free to curate this handcrafted reality-free bubble any way they want — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 21, 2022

Calling Twitter a ‘handcrafted reality-free bubble’ may well be one of his greatest tweets, and considering how clever most of what he writes is, that’s saying something.

The main lesson here is that when it comes to making an opinion seem popular, it's a lot cheaper and easier to reduce the denominator than increase the numerator — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 21, 2022

It’s easier to pander to stupid and crazy than it is to try and make them smarter and sane.

He, of course, said it better.

Twitter likes to look out its own Overton window. — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) March 21, 2022

Don’t it though?

***

