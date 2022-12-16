The lefty journo meltdown is in full swing, thanks to a whole bunch of prominent lefty journos’ Twitter accounts getting caught up in Elon Musk’s suspension net. It would appear that — in many cases, at least — their accounts were flagged because of tweets related to the Elon Musk jet tracker thing.

so far, i’ve been able to confirm about half the accounts suspended posted links to the jet tracker thing in violation of the new doxx’ing policy. unclear just yet about the rest, but i think it’s safe to say the rule is for real. https://t.co/8MDCG19kNO — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 16, 2022

Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

And that’s what’s got the firefighters so angry. They had absolutely no problem watching Republican or conservative or right-leaning Twitter accounts get suspended over stuff like “learn to code” or “I think you have a stupid face.” Those journos were often the ones reporting the offending accounts to the Twitter cops. But once Elon Musk took the wheel and corrupt Twitter employees started losing their jobs, the left-wing journalist brigade lost their inside men and women at Twitter, and suddenly they found themselves having to live under the same set of rules that applied to the rest of us plebs.

Cry us a river, journos. And then read this thread from Twitchy mainstay and American treasure Iowahawk, whose thoughts on the ongoing meltdowns are a dangerous mix of caustic and sane:

I believe I am the only person on Twitter who is more than happy to retweet what I said about Twitter 6 years agohttps://t.co/qna5FFZEwh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

Welp, there I go againhttps://t.co/DsN8aQphEP — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

How DARE mehttps://t.co/Pv0EiPy97r — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

I have to say watching all the wild Sneech-like switching back and forth between "LOL build your own Twitter" and "Muh Twitter free speech, Congressional hearings NOW" has been quite entertaining — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

Hey guys, remember "blogs"? They were these things where people would write something, and they had comment sections, and then if somebody said something in the comment section that the writer didn't like, the writer could just ban them. True story! — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

The funny thing is whenever a blogger banned a commenter there might be some grousing about it, but nobody started screaming about how the blogger was an authoritarian crypto-fascist hellbent on destroying the First Amendment, because obviously that would make you sound insane — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

weird story, I used to have a blog and my policy was *no comments at all*. Not because I'm a fascist who secretly desires to destroy the 1A, it's because I really don't GAF about what anybody thought of my blog stuff. But hey if you wanna drag me elsewhere, go to town — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

"But Twitter is DIFFERENT, it's a public square!" No it's not, it's just the biggest blog. You don't have a constitutional right for an invitation to the biggest house party in town just because it's the biggest house party in town. Go buy your own keg. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

The man makes some good points, no?

I've personally been banned from a number of blog comment sections. In one case not for a blog comment, but b/c I got a private email asking me if I cared to comment on a post by the blogger and I replied "no." Never mentioned it again, because that was their prerogative. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

So ironically, I've actually been banned for a non-comment. But hey, his house his rules, and I'm not gonna be a whiney baby about it. Come to think of it, Twitter is the only comment section I've never been banned from — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

Where did I complain? I just stated the fact that I've been banned from comment sections, and I am 100% cool with those bans because I didn't own or run those sites. Otherwise, great points therehttps://t.co/89pnDfQH4U — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2022

Iowahawk is just 100% cool, full stop.

