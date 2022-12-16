The lefty journo meltdown is in full swing, thanks to a whole bunch of prominent lefty journos’ Twitter accounts getting caught up in Elon Musk’s suspension net. It would appear that — in many cases, at least — their accounts were flagged because of tweets related to the Elon Musk jet tracker thing.

And that’s what’s got the firefighters so angry. They had absolutely no problem watching Republican or conservative or right-leaning Twitter accounts get suspended over stuff like “learn to code” or “I think you have a stupid face.” Those journos were often the ones reporting the offending accounts to the Twitter cops. But once Elon Musk took the wheel and corrupt Twitter employees started losing their jobs, the left-wing journalist brigade lost their inside men and women at Twitter, and suddenly they found themselves having to live under the same set of rules that applied to the rest of us plebs.

Cry us a river, journos. And then read this thread from Twitchy mainstay and American treasure Iowahawk, whose thoughts on the ongoing meltdowns are a dangerous mix of caustic and sane:

The man makes some good points, no?

Iowahawk is just 100% cool, full stop.

