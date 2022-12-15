On Thursday the Twitter suspension of lib “journalist” Aaron Rupar was noticed and soon trended on Twitter. But then more dominoes started to fall. Keith Obermann’s account soon disappeared, albeit probably temporarily:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dyTeREyHOq
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 16, 2022
.@keitholbermann just got suspended for telling people to post links to .@elonmusk’s jet location. This one is actually pretty funny 🤣
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 16, 2022
Keith Olbermann can now scream into an empty room. pic.twitter.com/AzJWLr39rS
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 16, 2022
And soon many more were to follow:
Twitter has suspended a host of the nation’s preeminent tech journalists, many of whom have reported about billionaire Elon Musk
They are @webster, @rmac18, @atrupar, @drewharwell, @mattbinder, @donie, @micahflee@keitholbermann has also been suspendedhttps://t.co/zHPJBBpUzk
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 16, 2022
It’s like there’s a Suspend-a-Palooza going on:
Not sure what's going on with all the account bans but this is a fair point. https://t.co/zP0d2kdjmf
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022
It’s odd how lefty Twitter isn’t screaming from the rooftops that Twitter is a private company and can ban who they want.
— Justine (@BruinJustine) December 16, 2022
Weird how that works, right?
Reporters covering Elon Musk being nuked:
Donie O’Sullivan, @CNN
Drew Harwell, @washingtonpost
Ryan Mac, @nytimes
Aaron Rupar, independent pic.twitter.com/1x9oJijobA
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 16, 2022
CNN reporter @donie has been suspended pic.twitter.com/W2V1ACDLyY
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 16, 2022
Just like before Musk owned Twitter we’re sure the libs will understand that there must be good reasons for all this.
My guess is that the understaffed Twitter moderators fed some images from the ElonJet account's content into their algorithm, and it then swept up a bunch of reporters who posted screenshots of it and suspended them. Guess we'll find out if they ever get allowed back on.
— Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 16, 2022
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 16, 2022
Donie's last tweet was the police report from the incident with his son.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022
I am sure it was all accidental. No one was singled out. Part of the algorithm. Didn't mean it.
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 16, 2022
We’ll soon see where this all leads.
Update:
so far, i’ve been able to confirm about half the accounts suspended posted links to the jet tracker thing in violation of the new doxx’ing policy. unclear just yet about the rest, but i think it’s safe to say the rule is for real. https://t.co/8MDCG19kNO
— Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 16, 2022
Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022
So there it is.
Related:
Cue lefty meltdown while people guess why Twitter suspended Aaron Rupar (permanently?)
