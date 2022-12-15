On Thursday the Twitter suspension of lib “journalist” Aaron Rupar was noticed and soon trended on Twitter. But then more dominoes started to fall. Keith Obermann’s account soon disappeared, albeit probably temporarily:


And soon many more were to follow:

It’s like there’s a Suspend-a-Palooza going on:

Weird how that works, right?

Just like before Musk owned Twitter we’re sure the libs will understand that there must be good reasons for all this.

We’ll soon see where this all leads.

Update:

So there it is.

***

***

