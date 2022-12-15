On Thursday the Twitter suspension of lib “journalist” Aaron Rupar was noticed and soon trended on Twitter. But then more dominoes started to fall. Keith Obermann’s account soon disappeared, albeit probably temporarily:

.@keitholbermann just got suspended for telling people to post links to .@elonmusk’s jet location. This one is actually pretty funny 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 16, 2022

Keith Olbermann can now scream into an empty room. pic.twitter.com/AzJWLr39rS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 16, 2022



And soon many more were to follow:

It’s like there’s a Suspend-a-Palooza going on:

Not sure what's going on with all the account bans but this is a fair point. https://t.co/zP0d2kdjmf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

It’s odd how lefty Twitter isn’t screaming from the rooftops that Twitter is a private company and can ban who they want. — Justine (@BruinJustine) December 16, 2022

Weird how that works, right?

Just like before Musk owned Twitter we’re sure the libs will understand that there must be good reasons for all this.

My guess is that the understaffed Twitter moderators fed some images from the ElonJet account's content into their algorithm, and it then swept up a bunch of reporters who posted screenshots of it and suspended them. Guess we'll find out if they ever get allowed back on. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 16, 2022

Donie's last tweet was the police report from the incident with his son. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

I am sure it was all accidental. No one was singled out. Part of the algorithm. Didn't mean it. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 16, 2022

We’ll soon see where this all leads.

Update:

so far, i’ve been able to confirm about half the accounts suspended posted links to the jet tracker thing in violation of the new doxx’ing policy. unclear just yet about the rest, but i think it’s safe to say the rule is for real. https://t.co/8MDCG19kNO — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 16, 2022

Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

So there it is.

