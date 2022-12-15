If you’ve noticed Twitter’s trending topics tonight, one of the Left’s go-to “journalists” Aaron Rupar has been suspended. Why? We’re not totally sure, but we’ll explore that in a minute:

Aaron Rupar has been suspended pic.twitter.com/dXzEy0SMyM — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 16, 2022

Does anyone know what for? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 16, 2022

Impersonating a journalist? — the camopapa who fa la la la la la la’s (@camopapa0410) December 16, 2022

Entirely possible though not likely, since there are many others on Twitter who are impersonating journalists whose accounts are still quite active.

Hot take – Being the worst account on Twitter isn't reason alone for suspension and Musk promised transparency around these things so would like to hear why. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

Is stolen valor a bannable offense? We don't know! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

Place your bets!

Is there an “edit and manipulation” of videos in the TOS? I think we’re all curious. — 🧑🏻‍🎄🎄Kristi🎄🧑🏻‍🎄 (@Kristi_Weaver4) December 16, 2022

Watching libs meltdown over Rupar is glorious. Remember when they laughed at us for complaining about being banned? I do. pic.twitter.com/VCGaSKZ8hB — Hercules (@HerculesRaider) December 16, 2022

Aaron Rupar has been permanently banned. pic.twitter.com/mU8YNHMDbx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 16, 2022

Aaron Rupar's account is suspended. pic.twitter.com/bNkNeR7Xfr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) December 16, 2022

I wonder if it has anything to do with this? pic.twitter.com/RQWTVQJqNd — Minndexx (@minndexx) December 16, 2022

Aaron Rupar has spent years trying to destroy the careers of conservatives. He’s long supported censorship that benefits his side. So no, I’m not going to shed a tear for him before we even get the reason for the suspension. I’m gonna wait and see. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 16, 2022

Me: The problem with previous management was they didn't enforce their own rules against people like Aaron Rupar. *Management changes and Rupar gets suspended* People who have very poor reading comprehension: Yikes! https://t.co/Q9iQCK2VKs — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2022

HMM:

Aaron is being told his account was PERMANENTLY suspended pic.twitter.com/ZnlxuJHXvQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 16, 2022

This isn’t going to be a “stolen valor” thing is it? For now it’s all speculation but Rupar’s superfans are troubled by the suspension:

WTF?! This is absolutely insane. Aaron Rupar has been suspended from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/jkO1QOAevX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 16, 2022

This site just restored a bunch of white nationalists but @atrupar is beyond the pale, apparently — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 16, 2022

Aaron Rupar needs to be reinstated ASAP. There is no plausible reason for this suspension. People have built careers and livelihoods on this platform. It’s wrong to just go banning them for no reason. Hopefully this is some kind of algorithmic mistake like some other recent bans. https://t.co/gR5OQJ2JGV — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 16, 2022

It’s worth noting that many who are triggered by the Rupar suspension shed no tears when Twitter suspended or banned altogether anybody who, as it turned out, was passing along factual information under previous Twitter ownership.

Obligatory:

Start your own Twitter! https://t.co/I4vw0iwt1k — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) December 16, 2022

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Aaron Rupar claiming to be a victim of ‘stolen valor’ may be the best thing on Twitter since … forever

Aaron Rupar seems pretty miffed with CBS News for acknowledging the reality of Hunter Biden’s laptop

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!