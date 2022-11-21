As we told you earlier, it took them two years, but the intrepid journalists at CBS News finally decided that they had seen enough evidence to conclude that, yes, the Hunter Biden laptop story did, in fact, have legs and was not, in fact, Russian disinformation.

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review. pic.twitter.com/uMWf1vB2Zv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

It’s hard to give CBS News anything stronger than a golf clap considering how long it took them to acknowledge that the New York Post and conservative outlets’ reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was accurate.

But we’ll give them that golf clap, if for no other reason than that they’ve put a bee in Aaron Rupar’s baby bonnet:

Pathetic stuff from CBS https://t.co/rb7AsxFkXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2022

He’s so mad, you guys.

They literately flew the former Fox News staffer who did this story around the country for a total nothingburger — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2022

Narrator: It wasn’t a total nothingburger.

Aaron knows it wasn’t, and it’s just eating him up inside.

What he said:https://t.co/VkW3glaFiI — One Day Things Will Get Better…. (@Imkindofsad1978) November 21, 2022

What Aaron said is hilarious But also magnificently predictable and deliciously on-brand.

Aaron Rupar just can’t handle it anymore https://t.co/RLlq1iVohR — Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) November 21, 2022

Anymore? Has he ever been able to handle anything, ever?

For doing their job? Jesus Rupar. https://t.co/sIuDOb5aFJ — Sean Dougherty (@seanbuble10) November 21, 2022

Pretend journalist attacks reporting he doesn’t like https://t.co/tWczbeX36o — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) November 21, 2022

Cry more, Aaron.

***

