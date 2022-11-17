It can’t be easy being Aaron Rupar. It can’t be easy waking up every day knowing that before you go back to sleep at night, you will have publicly humiliated yourself at least once, but, in all likelihood, multiple times.

And today, Aaron may have suffered his most humiliating public humiliation yet. That’s not hyperbole, by the way. You’ve gotta see this, guys. It’s amazing:

Heads up if you follow this account. The video below was taken from @atrupar's account, who sat through the speech and pulled this clip. No attribution was given. Ripping off people's work isn't cool. Just remember that the next time this account pops into your feed. https://t.co/Qvd4GjEpFY — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) November 17, 2022

“Heads up.” Aaron Rupar’s head is most definitely up … his own backside.

i actually sat through Walker's speech yesterday to find this clip. it's beyond lame that you would just rip it off after it already went viral. https://t.co/RrA2MeSMir — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

i am following you now and plan to keep calling you out on this. please try to be better. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

Aaron Rupar’s smug earnestness is just … *chef’s kiss*.

this guy 👇 loves posting the exact same videos others have already posted without any attribution. pretty sleazy and i'm not the only one who has noticed it. https://t.co/Wm3oEDYKKx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

Aaron, not trying to be sleazy. I thought the clip was from OAN, their logo is on it. Willing to learn, what should I have done differently? — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 17, 2022

RT mine? i actually watched the speech, you lazily saw my video go viral and decided to rip it off for stolen valor. you do this all the time and people notice. give people credit for their work when it is due — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

sToLeN vALoR.

Sorry, I never saw the video you posted. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 17, 2022

the audio/video sync issue in my OAN feed that you can see in the Herschel video I posted is also in yours, so this doesn't pass the smell test. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

“Doesn’t pass the smell test.”

I see the same video here today, they don’t mention or credit you. They credit OAN. https://t.co/ZjlaKPaLmf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 17, 2022

you went from saying you didn't see my video to arguing that two wrongs make a right. keep digging. https://t.co/GhXcDSnJGL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

Aaron Rupar telling someone to keep digging. The irony. The irony.

What is he talking about. All he did was record a speech. pic.twitter.com/nduw2VbfkK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2022

Ah, yes. But it took a lot of bravery to record that speech.

an amazing exchange. honestly can't tell if it's a bit or if a-aron genuinely believes it's a form of "stolen valor" to share videos clipped from a public address. pic.twitter.com/6PEWp4vAwW — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

One of the most amazing Twitter moments. Rupar, who just posts Fox News clips all day, complains that someone else posts a clip from a different network and, with an apparent straight face, accuses him of “stolen valor.” pic.twitter.com/TWqrkCvymE — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 17, 2022

This may very well be the single greatest thing we have ever seen on this godforsaken hellsite called Twitter.

It's a publicly broadcasted speech. https://t.co/dfHBx7qI15 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2022

No! It’s Aaron’s! He owns it!

"THIS OAN VIDEO IS MINE!" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

"Excuse me sir. You clipped my clip. Sir.. Sir" pic.twitter.com/bVCzJFL2tX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2022

The only thing better than Rupar’s self-righteous tantrum might be the mockery of it.

"i put in the hard work of watching TV." — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

Thank you for your service of….watching cable TV. https://t.co/dJbYXjGDL6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 17, 2022

I watched 1000 hours of OAN and earned my valor. It shall not be stolen! pic.twitter.com/upiMyEx0E0 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 17, 2022

"lost my legs clipping Newsmax interviews back in '16" pic.twitter.com/j7lMsF7Kxc — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

Dead. We’re dead.

this guy 👇 loves posting the exact same videos originally posted on Fox News without any attribution. pretty sleazy and i'm not the only one who has noticed it. https://t.co/zLWPhQ4hB6 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 17, 2022

Oh. Em. Gee.

stolen valor i can’t lmao https://t.co/dFLOUCk42Y — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 17, 2022

Stolen valor? Aaron reporting for duty on twitter https://t.co/6GOteY3Ycd pic.twitter.com/v95q2fkzXw — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 17, 2022

Found this picture of you posting clips to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/b03vt4vqI8 — Taylor (@TaylorMacP) November 17, 2022

Oh wow I’m so sorry I forgot to honor you on Veteran’s Day. Thank you for your service — Democracy Savior Snake ☭🐍 (@ComradeSnake3rd) November 17, 2022

Thank you, Aaron.

Every day this dude wakes up and makes the conscientious decision to be the worst person on Twitter. He never falls short. pic.twitter.com/WCxHtGBvzN — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 17, 2022

And he never will.

In the meantime, while we wait for Aaron to embarrass himself once again:

Would be a real shame if everyone stole videos from @atrupar today. https://t.co/HAvxVqOb2b — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) November 17, 2022

Embrace the sleaze. Steal the valor.

