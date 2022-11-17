It can’t be easy being Aaron Rupar. It can’t be easy waking up every day knowing that before you go back to sleep at night, you will have publicly humiliated yourself at least once, but, in all likelihood, multiple times.

And today, Aaron may have suffered his most humiliating public humiliation yet. That’s not hyperbole, by the way. You’ve gotta see this, guys. It’s amazing:

“Heads up.” Aaron Rupar’s head is most definitely up … his own backside.

Aaron Rupar’s smug earnestness is just … *chef’s kiss*.

sToLeN vALoR.

Trending

“Doesn’t pass the smell test.”

Aaron Rupar telling someone to keep digging. The irony. The irony.

Ah, yes. But it took a lot of bravery to record that speech.

This may very well be the single greatest thing we have ever seen on this godforsaken hellsite called Twitter.

No! It’s Aaron’s! He owns it!

The only thing better than Rupar’s self-righteous tantrum might be the mockery of it.

Dead. We’re dead.

Oh. Em. Gee.

Thank you, Aaron.

And he never will.

In the meantime, while we wait for Aaron to embarrass himself once again:

Embrace the sleaze. Steal the valor.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparHerschel WalkerMike SingtonOANStolen Valorvideo