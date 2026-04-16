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Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on April 16, 2026
Bravo/Meme

After the news broke about Eric Swalwell, we lost count of the number of so-called journalists who claimed they KNEW all along but never said anything.

Like that was a good thing?

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Or even worse, they claimed they didn't cover it because it wasn't their beat ... no, really.

Like this, Bethany Allen Ebr, a person who is STILL mad at X for calling her out on it. And now, she's trying to go after Fox News? REALLY?

So, either this broad has had her head buried in the sand for the last decade, or she's really not good at the whole investigating thing. 

She continued:

Holy Hell.

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Sam J.
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She is certainly not doing herself any favors here.

Not. At. All.

This works.

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That she deleted.

Exactly.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About Their Expenses (Screenshot) Sam J.
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