Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out on X

After the news broke about Eric Swalwell, we lost count of the number of so-called journalists who claimed they KNEW all along but never said anything.

Like that was a good thing?

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Or even worse, they claimed they didn't cover it because it wasn't their beat ... no, really.

Like this, Bethany Allen Ebr, a person who is STILL mad at X for calling her out on it. And now, she's trying to go after Fox News? REALLY?

Fox News has one of the biggest and best-funded newsrooms in the US. Why didn't Fox News publish an investigation into Swalwell's sexual misconduct?



Why didn't Breitbart? Newsmax? The Daily Caller?



And why is no one in the right-wing media ecosystem asking these questions? pic.twitter.com/0tyVRLwZMt — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 16, 2026

So, either this broad has had her head buried in the sand for the last decade, or she's really not good at the whole investigating thing.

She continued:

So-called "mainstream media" are the ONLY outlets that have published major investigations into Swalwell.



The current right-wing narrative — that mainstream media protected Swalwell because he is a Democrat — is exactly the opposite question that they should be asking. — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 16, 2026

Holy Hell.

Because the fact is that ONLY so-called "mainstream media" — no right-wing outlets — put forward the massive resources required to publish these investigations into Swalwell. — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 16, 2026

She is certainly not doing herself any favors here.

Not. At. All.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!



Oh, wait. You're serious.



BAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA! — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 16, 2026

The left-wing wall of silence all the major outlets have built around the Democrats is well-documented, and right-wing access to information is thwarted by that paid protection racket.

You're not this precious. . . this has to be spin. — Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) April 16, 2026

They shouldn’t be asking questions about why people – again, like you – sat on this story for years and now we’re making lame excuses about, “Well, it wasn’t my beat” v?



Yeah, I guess we all hate it when people call us on our bad behavior. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 16, 2026

This works.

Yea no you don’t get to try to do this lol. — definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) April 16, 2026

This is your literal statement saying you knew but it "wasn't your beat" pic.twitter.com/na3UoMFCYF — George (@Rhomai0n) April 16, 2026

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That she deleted.

You misdirect and continue to resist taking responsibility for your role in this.



Own it. YOU are part of the problem. — Shane Gries (@ShaneMGries) April 16, 2026

Exactly.

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