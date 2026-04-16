Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible

Ever since President Donald Trump "attacked" Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social on Sunday night by calling him "too liberal" and "weak on crime," godless liberals like Joy Behar have been trying to educate us on Jesus, who wasn't narcissistic enough to call himself the Messiah. Tucker Carlson says "the people in charge" don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus (Jews and Christians, not so much).

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The View's Whoopi Goldberg had one of her interns search online for Bible verses about Jesus and peace and print them out so she could read them off on TV. We never thought we'd be getting a Bible lesson from Goldberg, but here we are:

Despite Joy Behar's refusal to apologize for calling Jesus a "narcissist" for saying he was the Messiah, earlier in the week, Whoopi wants to lecture the faithful on the right about the Bible and war. She says you need to learn about "The Bible-Bible":



GOLDBERG: But Jesus said,… pic.twitter.com/YmrDUIsqm4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 16, 2026

The transcript continues:

… 'blessed are the peacemakers' or you could look at John 14 where he said 'peace I leave with you, my peace I give you,' or Luke 6 when Jesus said, 'love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you and if someone slaps you on one cheek, turn the other.' I'm going to tell you, my cheeks are getting tired. You people are slapping and you're slapping and talking such nonsense to people who could actually school you, would could actually school you in the very thing you don't know much about. You have a half a quote. See, you got to get into the Bible-Bible because there's a lot in there that maybe you misread or didn't understand. Maybe you didn't know what the 'blessed are the peacemakers' meant. But that's what the pope's job is. That's his job to help us recognize what his beliefs are. And as an American, he is the first American pope, he has every right. Like the man with the glasses say, that -- he has every right. Remember that, remember for what free speech is and that we all have it. It's not just for you, it's for us all. We'll be right back.

Unfortunately, they would be right back. It's kind of interesting that Goldberg used the term "Bible-Bible," which echoes her famous quote that what Roman Polanski did wasn't "rape-rape."

Ah! Just what we’ve been missing, Bible studies and ‘preachifying’ with Shakespeare's “Weird Sisters”. Endless thanks, ABC. Yeah… — Maggie (@drillanwr) April 16, 2026

What do we make of it when atheists and hedonists like the ladies of the view lecture us about a religion they do not believe? — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) April 16, 2026

Jesus says “Go and sin no more” a couple of times in the Bible-Bible - I’d love to know Whoopi’s take on what Jesus said sin is… 🤔 — Sally Hallada (@sallyhallada) April 16, 2026

Blessed are the peacemakers. Donald Trump has been making peace all over with anyone that wants peace. — FrankiesNana (@frankies_nana) April 16, 2026

Iran wants to nuke Tel-Aviv. That's pretty much their whole reason for existing: to kill Jews.

The ladies of @TheView seem to be in an endless race to the bottom - trying to answer the question, who among them is the most ignorant and thoughtless. — Greg Herman (@PorchYeller) April 16, 2026

I will NOT take theological instruction from Whoopi Goldberg! — GranAnn (@AnnStokes55) April 16, 2026

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But she played a woman pretending to be a nun in a movie … twice.

Whooping paid to have 6 of her babies butchered.



Thou shall not kill. — Markiemarie Works (@MwMword7) April 16, 2026

The last place anyone should go for Bible study is The View! — PeaceThroughStrength (@LuvFreedom123) April 16, 2026

Absolutely the last place.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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