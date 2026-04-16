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Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 16, 2026
ABC

Ever since President Donald Trump "attacked" Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social on Sunday night by calling him "too liberal" and "weak on crime," godless liberals like Joy Behar have been trying to educate us on Jesus, who wasn't narcissistic enough to call himself the Messiah. Tucker Carlson says "the people in charge" don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus (Jews and Christians, not so much).

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The View's Whoopi Goldberg had one of her interns search online for Bible verses about Jesus and peace and print them out so she could read them off on TV. We never thought we'd be getting a Bible lesson from Goldberg, but here we are:

The transcript continues:

… 'blessed are the peacemakers' or you could look at John 14 where he said 'peace I leave with you, my peace I give you,' or Luke 6 when Jesus said, 'love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you and if someone slaps you on one cheek, turn the other.'

I'm going to tell you, my cheeks are getting tired. You people are slapping and you're slapping and talking such nonsense to people who could actually school you, would could actually school you in the very thing you don't know much about.

You have a half a quote. See, you got to get into the Bible-Bible because there's a lot in there that maybe you misread or didn't understand. Maybe you didn't know what the 'blessed are the peacemakers' meant.

But that's what the pope's job is. That's his job to help us recognize what his beliefs are. And as an American, he is the first American pope, he has every right. Like the man with the glasses say, that -- he has every right.

Remember that, remember for what free speech is and that we all have it. It's not just for you, it's for us all. We'll be right back.

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Unfortunately, they would be right back. It's kind of interesting that Goldberg used the term "Bible-Bible," which echoes her famous quote that what Roman Polanski did wasn't "rape-rape."

Iran wants to nuke Tel-Aviv. That's pretty much their whole reason for existing: to kill Jews.

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But she played a woman pretending to be a nun in a movie … twice.

Absolutely the last place. 

***

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BIBLE DONALD TRUMP POPE LEO XIV THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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