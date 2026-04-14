Joy Behar Claims Jesus Was Narcissistic for Calling Himself the Messiah

This editor wishes Townhall's brilliant Amy Curtis were still doing freelance work for Twitchy, as she was our in-house expert on all things Catholic. She'd know more than this editor does, but this editor also apparently knows more than The View's Joy Behar.

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This has been a weird sub-scandal that's been overshadowed (rightfully so) by Eric Swalwell dropping out of California's governor's race and resigning from Congress. As we mentioned on Monday, President Donald Trump "attacked" Pope Leo in a Truth Social post after a 60 Minutes segment on Sunday night, calling him "too liberal." Former ABC political director Mark Halperin said that if Trump had attacked the pope, he was "dead — dead, I tell you — politically." A lot of Catholics spoke up and said Pope Leo isn't quite as popular as Halperin seems to believe.

We learned from Tucker Carlson's newsletter on Tuesday that "the people in charge don't want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus." (They don't seem to care for Christians, though.) Carlson was taking offense at a meme of Trump as Jesus on behalf of Iran's president, who called the meme a "desecration of Jesus."

We've also been taken back to Sunday School by Behar, who said that Jesus never called Himself the Messiah, and it would have been narcissistic of Him to do so.

Joy Behar calls Jesus 'narcissistic' for acknowledging he's the Messiah https://t.co/NjyMsQrM8V — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 14, 2026

If you get your spiritual instruction from The View you are in need of an intervention. — Arqahn (@Arqahn) April 14, 2026

What would she expect the actual Messiah to say, instead? — David Harrison (@DWHarrison57) April 14, 2026

Blind guides sadly leading the blind. — Susan Kirkland (@Kirkland7Susan) April 14, 2026

I see they have never actually read the Bible. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) April 14, 2026

The View is just a group of maladjusted, lonely menopausal women sitting around cackling to one another about subjects they have no grasp of.



What an awesome country we have where abject buffoons can get rich from just being themselves on camera! — Travis McTravesty (@TMcTravesty) April 14, 2026

OMG. Literally the woman is just stupid. She knows nothing. — Bellintheheart (@joanwortham1) April 14, 2026

She is so well paid for being this ignorant and so loud about it. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) April 14, 2026

Some homework for Behar:

Claims to be the Messiah



Matthew 16:15–17

Mark 14:61–62

Luke 4:16–21

John 4:25–26



Claims to Divinity



Mark 2:5–7

Matthew 28:18

John 5:21–27

John 8:58

John 10:30

John 20:28 — Laurentius O. Zamoyski (@LOZamoyski) April 14, 2026

What a narcissist!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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