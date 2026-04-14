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Joy Behar Claims Jesus Was Narcissistic for Calling Himself the Messiah

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 14, 2026
Twitchy

This editor wishes Townhall's brilliant Amy Curtis were still doing freelance work for Twitchy, as she was our in-house expert on all things Catholic. She'd know more than this editor does, but this editor also apparently knows more than The View's Joy Behar. 

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This has been a weird sub-scandal that's been overshadowed (rightfully so) by Eric Swalwell dropping out of California's governor's race and resigning from Congress. As we mentioned on Monday, President Donald Trump "attacked" Pope Leo in a Truth Social post after a 60 Minutes segment on Sunday night, calling him "too liberal." Former ABC political director Mark Halperin said that if Trump had attacked the pope, he was "dead — dead, I tell you — politically." A lot of Catholics spoke up and said Pope Leo isn't quite as popular as Halperin seems to believe.

We learned from Tucker Carlson's newsletter on Tuesday that "the people in charge don't want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus." (They don't seem to care for Christians, though.) Carlson was taking offense at a meme of Trump as Jesus on behalf of Iran's president, who called the meme a "desecration of Jesus."

We've also been taken back to Sunday School by Behar, who said that Jesus never called Himself the Messiah, and it would have been narcissistic of Him to do so.

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Some homework for Behar:

What a narcissist!

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BIBLE CATHOLICISM DONALD TRUMP JOY BEHAR TRUTH SOCIAL

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