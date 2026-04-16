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Newsweek: Student Self-Deports After Enduring ‘Inhumane’ ICE Conditions

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 16, 2026
Meme

Finally, someone took DHS's advice and self-deported. Newsweek reports that an international student from Bangladesh didn't want to, but felt he had to after months of "inhumane" detention in an ICE facility.

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Let's see what Newsweek isn't telling us. Billal Rahman reports:

A former international student from Bangladesh told Newsweek he self-deported from the United States after months in immigration detention that he described as "inhumane."

Joytu Chowdhury, a 24-year-old former student at Illinois Wesleyan University majoring in finance with a minor in computer science, said he self-deported on February 26 after what he described as a prolonged and emotionally taxing immigration process.  

Chowdhury entered the United States on an F-1 student visa in December 2021 and said he was pursuing a path toward completing his studies and continuing legal immigration processes, including potential permanent residency options.

"In August 2025, his student visa status was terminated. Chowdhury's criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence and retail theft," a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Newsweek.

Chowdhury "alleged inconsistent access to drinking water, saying detainees sometimes had to wait extended periods for necessities. He also described food as repetitive and lacking nutritional value and said overcrowded, noisy conditions made it difficult to sleep, with lights often left on and little sense of privacy."

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How much peace and quiet and privacy will he have in Bangladesh? We don't really care.

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If Newsweek was trying to come up with a sob story, it didn't work. How did they manage to talk to him, anyway? We always wonder how these stories find their way into the mainstream media.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEWSWEEK

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