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Reid Wiseman Moved to Tears At Sight of the Cross

Amy
Amy | 10:30 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/John Raoux

It's been almost a week since the Artemis II astronauts returned safely to Earth, and the stories shared by the mission crew continue to inspire, awe, and delight. This interview with Commander Reid Wiseman is certainly no exception:

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... anything or to experience anything." "So I asked for the chaplain on the Navy ship to just come visit us for a minute, and when that man walked in, I'd never met him before in my life. But I saw the cross on his collar, and I just broke down in tears." "It's very hard to fully grasp what we just went through."

What a beautiful acknowledgement that there may be something out there that is bigger than ourselves.

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That's between Wiseman and the Navy chaplain, of course, but it's hard not to think that this could be the start of another amazing journey for the astronaut.

Beautiful, indeed.

 

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