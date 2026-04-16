Reid Wiseman Moved to Tears At Sight of the Cross

It's been almost a week since the Artemis II astronauts returned safely to Earth, and the stories shared by the mission crew continue to inspire, awe, and delight. This interview with Commander Reid Wiseman is certainly no exception:

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NEW: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman reflects on being MOVED to tears by the Christian cross after returning to Earth from the historic expedition:



"When I got back on the on the ship — I'm not really a religious person — but there was just no other avenue for me to explain… pic.twitter.com/yk2JBIkxrN — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

The post continues:

... anything or to experience anything." "So I asked for the chaplain on the Navy ship to just come visit us for a minute, and when that man walked in, I'd never met him before in my life. But I saw the cross on his collar, and I just broke down in tears." "It's very hard to fully grasp what we just went through."

What a beautiful acknowledgement that there may be something out there that is bigger than ourselves.

It's hard to not be moved when you see things like this in person. 🚀 🌕 pic.twitter.com/2fmoPH1yld — UniversalAbundance (@Beyond_Scarcity) April 16, 2026

Space didn't just take him to the Moon. it took him beyond what science alone can explain. Even a non-religious man reduced to tears by a simple cross. The universe has a way of humbling us all. 🙏🚀 — Ogheneruona❤️🦅 (@whoisruona) April 16, 2026

He said he’s “not really religious”…

Yet one symbol broke him into tears after returning from space.

What did he really experience out there? — flora patrick (@Chinniee_2) April 16, 2026

That's between Wiseman and the Navy chaplain, of course, but it's hard not to think that this could be the start of another amazing journey for the astronaut.

Even for someone who says he's not religious, the vastness of space and the beauty of creation can bring you to your knees. Reid Wiseman's honesty is powerful. This mission wasn't just about reaching the Moon — it was about what it reveals about us as humans. Beautiful. 🙏🚀 — Rhythm Syndicate (@rhythmsyn) April 16, 2026

Beautiful, indeed.

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