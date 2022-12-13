As we told you, Joe and Jill Biden are hosting a special event today to celebrate signing the Respect for Marriage Act. Among the guests is “non binary drag artist” Marti G. Cummings, who, as Libs of Tik Tok found, isn’t just your run-of-the-mill drag artist, but also someone who really shouldn’t be anywhere near kids.

We also recently learned of former head of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council Yoel Roth’s history of icky, sexually charged tweets, including several involving young children.

We wish we could say that Cummings and Roth were outliers on the Left, but we can’t say that. Because they’re just two people in a huge — and growing — group of progressives who see no problem with sexualizing children and often encourage it, tacitly or very explicitly. Over the past year or so, you’ve no doubt noticed the really disturbing push by progressives to expose children to highly age-inappropriate sexual ideas and materials as well as to undermine parents’ authority. But as conservative author and commentator John Hayward discusses in a new thread, this sort of thing has actually been going on for longer than most people realize. Some dams just needed to break before we could see the flood.

The drive to normalize pedophilia, dovetailing with the longstanding left-wing push to sexualize children to separate them from parents, is one of the biggest, best-funded, and most aggressive culture war offensives to date, but it was largely conducted in secret until now. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

This junk didn't START during the pandemic – that's when it was DISCOVERED by parents who looked over their kids' shoulders and were horrified to discover what was on those remote-learning screens. Kids were hit with years of sexual and political indoctrination before that. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

Outraged parents who formed grassroots pushback movements were stunned to discover huge batteries of political artillery were already pointed at their scrappy little bands. They realized they were belatedly joining a battle that was long in progress – nearly over, in fact. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

Political artillery, aka the so-called Department of Justice.

Sexualizing children is important to the Left because it separates them from their parents. As we've finally been discovering, thanks to some courageous samizdat citizen reporting, sexual indoctrinators in schools almost invariably tell the kids NOT to talk with their parents. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

That's not just to prevent outraged parents from banding together and putting a stop to this offensive garbage. It's psych warfare, deliberately alienating kids from parents, tradition, and community. Statist control is rebranded as a cool secret club kids are pressured to join. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

That’s certainly supported by the sort of garbage that’s been brought to light by people like Libs of Tik Tok and Christopher Rufo.

You can understand this agenda by considering the factors that contribute to healthy society and robust growth – stable families with multiple children, which in turn requires solid marriages at relatively young ages – and reverse engineering it to get the formula for despair. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

What the hard Left hates about that recipe for healthy society is that it breeds independence from the State, with wealth and tradition passed down through generations. Robust families build strong communities, diminishing State power and refuting collectivist ideologies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

As a matter of simple math and biology, populations don't grow unless a sizable number of couples have more than two kids – and that growth isn't healthy unless the parents stay together. It's tough to have three kids unless a couple starts relatively early in life. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

If people do follow this much-maligned, relentlessly savaged "traditional family" program, the result tends to be families that build generational wealth – both tangible property, and assets such as family connections, which are very helpful to young people leaving the nest. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

It's fascinating how much of "traditional morality" contributes to, or flows from, this simple need for young families to raise multiple children. Of course that makes sense, since those codes and customs developed over centuries of human experience. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

Among those codes and customs are the way we treat children in a healthy society. We protect their innocence and prepare them for adult life by passing down traditions and wisdom. Childhood is so important precisely because it must end. It matters a great deal how and when. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

The Left understands all of this, and deliberately attacks it at every point of stress. Reverse everything laid out in the previous tweets and you have exactly what's happening in schools today, including the obliteration of childhood through sexual indoctrination. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

There are good reasons those healthy family traditions have been relentlessly maligned and savaged for generations now, until the very idea of "family values" was dismissed with contempt. These people knew exactly what they were doing, and it worked. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

Normalizing outright pedophilia is the next logical step in the crusade to tear children away from their parents, setting them up for a grim adolescence and programming them to reject everything that could ease their transition into healthy adulthood. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

In pedophiles and their enablers, we have a relatively small but highly motivated army that wants nothing more than to separate kids from their families in every possible way. They're the perfect shock troops, eager to hit the beaches and start fighting. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

They're flanked by a much larger, and only slightly less motivated, phalanx of committed leftists who devoutly believe children should be sexualized by operatives of the State and ruling Party, not their parents – and it must happen EARLY, before traditional values set in. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

Of course that larger movement would inevitably make room for pedophiles of various proclivities – they're natural ideological allies. At the very least, the indoctrinators will look away from the groomers and work very hard to not notice how much they enjoy their work. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 13, 2022

