As we told you, Joe and Jill Biden are hosting a special event today to celebrate signing the Respect for Marriage Act. Among the guests is “non binary drag artist” Marti G. Cummings, who, as Libs of Tik Tok found, isn’t just your run-of-the-mill drag artist, but also someone who really shouldn’t be anywhere near kids.

We also recently learned of former head of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council Yoel Roth’s history of icky, sexually charged tweets, including several involving young children.

We wish we could say that Cummings and Roth were outliers on the Left, but we can’t say that. Because they’re just two people in a huge — and growing — group of progressives who see no problem with sexualizing children and often encourage it, tacitly or very explicitly. Over the past year or so, you’ve no doubt noticed the really disturbing push by progressives to expose children to highly age-inappropriate sexual ideas and materials as well as to undermine parents’ authority. But as conservative author and commentator John Hayward discusses in a new thread, this sort of thing has actually been going on for longer than most people realize. Some dams just needed to break before we could see the flood.

Political artillery, aka the so-called Department of Justice.

That’s certainly supported by the sort of garbage that’s been brought to light by people like Libs of Tik Tok and Christopher Rufo.

