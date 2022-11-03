Regardless of where you personally stand on Kari Lake, you should at least be able to recognize that she’s a pretty talented campaigner. If you haven’t already, you should check out Lake’s response to a reporter’s question about a recent Democratic attack ad featuring the mother of D.C. police officer Brian Sicknick.

Lake is SO good on the stump. I am not her biggest fan, but this is an almost perfect answer. https://t.co/lPShKxuyX3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 3, 2022

Apparently Lake was only just getting started. Check out this video posted by her official campaign Twitter account, in which Lake discusses how taxes are wreaking havoc on Arizona’s hurting economy:

.@KariLake "If your elected city official is saying 'we can't help during these difficult economic times by cutting our grocery & rental tax without penalizing your safety' If the very first thing these elected officials think to do is cut police & fire. Then vote these guys out" pic.twitter.com/5ynCBNVSZs — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 3, 2022

Guys, she’s good.

She’s really good.

I'll probably sound like a broken record, but the raw political talent at display by Kari Lake is unmatched. It can't be taught. https://t.co/xO0v40OjyR — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) November 3, 2022

She’s definitely very gifted in that respect.

I am afraid the Democratic Party — and perhaps the nation — is never going to know what hit them. https://t.co/NaKvWW1DoB — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 3, 2022

Michael Beschloss is literally gonna explode.

I am not a Kari Lake fan, but she's clearly speaking to people on the basic issues folks care about and doing so effectively as a communicator. She treats this as common sense because it *is* common sense. https://t.co/W99CUwMals — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) November 3, 2022

You can call her a crackpot, and she surely has earned the attacks. But you are blind if you deny the raw political talent in negotiating a difficult question, and then turning it quickly to Biden and national issues and a deft hit on local Democrats. It's rhetorically balletic. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 3, 2022

Of course…she still has to win. And govern. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 3, 2022

Yep.

It's about damned time a politician is saying this. I hope she follows through. — Bob Stuart (@RealBobStuart) November 3, 2022

That right there is the key. At least as of right now, Lake is on track to defeat Katie Hobbs. If that’s indeed what happens and Lake gets the opportunity to serve as Arizona Governor, we hope that she keeps her word and fights for the people of Arizona.

