Regardless of where you personally stand on Kari Lake, you should at least be able to recognize that she’s a pretty talented campaigner. If you haven’t already, you should check out Lake’s response to a reporter’s question about a recent Democratic attack ad featuring the mother of D.C. police officer Brian Sicknick.

Apparently Lake was only just getting started. Check out this video posted by her official campaign Twitter account, in which Lake discusses how taxes are wreaking havoc on Arizona’s hurting economy:

Guys, she’s good.

She’s really good.

She’s definitely very gifted in that respect.

Michael Beschloss is literally gonna explode.

Yep.

That right there is the key. At least as of right now, Lake is on track to defeat Katie Hobbs. If that’s indeed what happens and Lake gets the opportunity to serve as Arizona Governor, we hope that she keeps her word and fights for the people of Arizona.

