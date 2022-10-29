In the Arizona gubernatorial race, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs, and for good reason: She’s a highly effective communicator who’s not afraid to call out media bias.

The first of today’s examples is one that Glenn Beck spotted:

This is a full and complete old-school beatdown of a reality check for the media:

Here’s example number two, which is a response to a press inquiry that sounds like it was quite a doozy:

Well, there it is!

Add it all up and the Republicans have one heck of a compelling and effective candidate.

Every. Single. Time.

Kari Lake along with Ron DeSantis and their press teams are showing other Republicans exactly how it should be done.

***

***

