In the Arizona gubernatorial race, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs, and for good reason: She’s a highly effective communicator who’s not afraid to call out media bias.

The first of today’s examples is one that Glenn Beck spotted:

I LOVE this woman. So smart, direct and in control. Here @KariLake nails the media to the wall. We begin to end the madness November 8th and #KariLake is a huge part of that. https://t.co/AndqcAx5A0 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 29, 2022

This is a full and complete old-school beatdown of a reality check for the media:

.@KariLake calls out the media to their faces: "Stop spreading the garbage that the Arizona Democratic Party, Katie Hobbs, and the Democrats are spreading, and start doing your job.” pic.twitter.com/MPUiijiZGo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 28, 2022

Here’s example number two, which is a response to a press inquiry that sounds like it was quite a doozy:

Hi @sbarchenger — my team just received your 600 word email diatribe that reads more like a DNC media advisory than a press inquiry. We won’t be replying because we are busy campaigning & because nobody reads your rag of a paper. Have a good weekend! Happy Halloween! 🎃 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022

Well, there it is!

Add it all up and the Republicans have one heck of a compelling and effective candidate.

She beats them at their own game every time. @KariLake https://t.co/bJCmdhR0Sn — kristen hansen (@Trumpgal613) October 29, 2022

Every. Single. Time.

Kari Lake along with Ron DeSantis and their press teams are showing other Republicans exactly how it should be done.

