As we told you, last night, Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs suggested that “Kari Lake and her allies” had something to do with a recent break-in at Hobbs’ campaign headquarters.

Lake denied any involvement and also suggested that Hobbs was lying for sympathy and attention, much like Jussie Smollett did.

And how did Katie Hobbs respond to that? What was her brilliant rebuttal to Kari Lake’s criticism?

Turns out it was silence:

“I’m not talking about, I’m not talking about the break-in today. I’m not talking about the break-in.” “I think access to safe and legal abortion is kind of a big deal and that’s what we’re here to talk about.”

Hobbs lobbed a very serious accusation at Kari Lake and the Lake campaign, and now, suddenly, she doesn’t want to talk about it because abortion? Oh hell no. Hobbs doesn’t get to do that.

If you’re gonna accuse a political opponent of having her henchmen break into your office, you’d better be willing to talk about it. To put something like that out there and then try to release an abortion squirrel so you can run away.

Pathetic, indeed. But at least Katie Hobbs is sticking to her brand.

