As we told you, last night, Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs suggested that “Kari Lake and her allies” had something to do with a recent break-in at Hobbs’ campaign headquarters.

Statement from our campaign on tonight's news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

Lake denied any involvement and also suggested that Hobbs was lying for sympathy and attention, much like Jussie Smollett did.

The Media just couldn’t help but ask about ridiculous allegations made by @katiehobbs yesterday Here’s my response: pic.twitter.com/eQRTJD2vYT — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022

And how did Katie Hobbs respond to that? What was her brilliant rebuttal to Kari Lake’s criticism?

Turns out it was silence:

AFTER accusing my team of coordinating a Watergate style break-in of her office, Katie Hobbs has now flip-flopped and DOES NOT want to talk about the crime This comes AFTER arrest was made and NO political motivation confirmed. pic.twitter.com/lb7YAwl3eN — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022

“I’m not talking about, I’m not talking about the break-in today. I’m not talking about the break-in.” “I think access to safe and legal abortion is kind of a big deal and that’s what we’re here to talk about.”

Hobbs lobbed a very serious accusation at Kari Lake and the Lake campaign, and now, suddenly, she doesn’t want to talk about it because abortion? Oh hell no. Hobbs doesn’t get to do that.

Must be very nice to pick and choose what you discuss 🤔 — Obnoxious Míssøu Guy (@ObnoxMizzouGuy) October 27, 2022

If you’re gonna accuse a political opponent of having her henchmen break into your office, you’d better be willing to talk about it. To put something like that out there and then try to release an abortion squirrel so you can run away.

Pathetic, indeed. But at least Katie Hobbs is sticking to her brand.

