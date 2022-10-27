Tell us you know you’re losing without actually telling us you know you’re losing.

This is just pathetic from Katie Hobbs … blaming Kari Lake and her ‘dangerous allies’ for a break-in at her headquarters? C’mon, we know this broad is desperate but THIS desperate? Yikes.

Take a gander at her statement:

In other words, she saw the latest polls where Kari is WHOOPIN’ her.

She is also implying Kari is trying to keep her supporters from voting … what a ridiculous and embarrassing AF thing to do. Someone close to Katie really should tell her this was a bad idea.

Kari responded:

… assuming it’s in a basement somewhere because that’s where she’s been campaigning.

HA HA HA HA

Absurd is putting it nicely.

Desperate.

Pathetic.

Moronic.

Those work too.

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Heh.

It will indeed.

Seriously.

Kari is way in the lead, why would she ever have any motivation or desire to give Katie ANY sort of ammunition this late in the race? Keep in mind, Katie is the same woman who ran from reporters, hid in bathrooms, and took a freight elevator to avoid answering questions. There is no need for Kari to pull any ‘stunts’ or try and intimidate her.

Katie has done a fine enough job of intimidating herself already.

***

