Tell us you know you’re losing without actually telling us you know you’re losing.

This is just pathetic from Katie Hobbs … blaming Kari Lake and her ‘dangerous allies’ for a break-in at her headquarters? C’mon, we know this broad is desperate but THIS desperate? Yikes.

Take a gander at her statement:

Statement from our campaign on tonight's news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

In other words, she saw the latest polls where Kari is WHOOPIN’ her.

She is also implying Kari is trying to keep her supporters from voting … what a ridiculous and embarrassing AF thing to do. Someone close to Katie really should tell her this was a bad idea.

Kari responded:

.@katiehobbs blames rhetoric from Lake campaign. @KariLake: “I can’t believe that she would blame my amazing people or blame me… I don’t even know where her campaign office is. I’m assuming it’s in a basement somewhere because that’s where she’s been campaigning” — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 27, 2022

… assuming it’s in a basement somewhere because that’s where she’s been campaigning.

HA HA HA HA

On @katiehobbs campaign office burglary, @KariLake responds to @KateSullivanDC: “That is absolutely absurd. And are you guys buying that? Are you really buying that? Because this sounds like a Jussie Smollett part 2.” — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 27, 2022

Absurd is putting it nicely.

Desperate.

Pathetic.

Moronic.

Those work too.

Katie Hobbs just accused @KariLake, with zero proof, of orchestrating a break-in of her office like Watergate https://t.co/kOTgnnwuoP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2022

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

This is delusional-@katiehobbs put down the crack pipe-and publicly apologize to @KariLake for this smear. https://t.co/bayl06o4Ub — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) October 27, 2022

Heh.

So, you pulled a Jussie Smollett and paid someone to 'break in' and claim you've been threatened to gain sympathy. Smh. pic.twitter.com/UDpY1VVuvn — MadScientist (@MadScientist) October 27, 2022

It'll be fun to watch you lose — Aaron Nye (@anogy) October 27, 2022

It will indeed.

This smacks of desperation — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) October 27, 2022

She’s beating you lol. Please tell us why she would waste her time breaking into your office?! You democrats are insufferable — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) October 27, 2022

Seriously.

Kari is way in the lead, why would she ever have any motivation or desire to give Katie ANY sort of ammunition this late in the race? Keep in mind, Katie is the same woman who ran from reporters, hid in bathrooms, and took a freight elevator to avoid answering questions. There is no need for Kari to pull any ‘stunts’ or try and intimidate her.

Katie has done a fine enough job of intimidating herself already.

***

***

