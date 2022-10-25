We’ve said it once, we’ve said it dozens (hundreds?) of times … Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes. Oh sure, they pretend their racism is based in ‘good’ (ie the soft bigotry of low expectations) but we all know it’s NEVER a good thing.

The way they treat any Black person who dares not agree with their agenda or politics?

Yikes.

Not sure if Jon Cooper meant to set his own party up this way but here we are.

Describe Clarence Thomas in a word. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 24, 2022

He had to know how his party would respond.

Especially those old liberal white women.

Uncle . . as in “Tom” — Peggy Heard (@PeggyHeard3) October 25, 2022

Yeah, we see this one … a lot.

Uncle Thomas — Patrick Wroblewski (@wrobrn) October 25, 2022

Uncle — SaGreffe 🇪🇺🌻always; 🇬🇧 & 🇩🇪 now (@inselratte) October 25, 2022

Uncle — OBlio (@JSt0ree) October 25, 2022

They are also calling him other slurs but we are not comfortable sharing those tweets. We can tell you Jon didn’t bother to correct or tell any of these people attacking a sitting SCOTUS justice to knock it off.

Some people on the Right showed up to ‘play’ Jon’s game:

Principled. — Joseph Hamilton Daveiss 🇺🇸 (@HamiltonDaveiss) October 24, 2022

Accomplished — Larry Lloyd (@Larrloyd) October 24, 2022

Honorable — Gary (@American4ever1) October 24, 2022

King — Thomas Brown 😉 (@MajeurTom) October 25, 2022

All conservatives.

Meanwhile, the Left is busy calling him a traitor … and other things that rhyme with SOON.

Yeah, we are not sharing those tweets but we may have reported them all.

Not that Twitter will care.

Glorious — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) October 25, 2022

We’ll stick with what the Right has to say about Justice Clarence Thomas … thanks.

***

***

Editor’s note:

