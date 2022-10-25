This is a huge blow to New York Democrats who pushed for employees to be fired if they refused to vaccinate. OH yeah, Democrats really had a ball playing authoritarian in blue states like New York (Virginia) … wouldn’t it be amazing if this behavior actually cost them the state?

Like it did in Virginia?

Imagine knowing you violated the rights of so many people for your own power and thinking you were still the good guy for doing it.

NY State Supreme Court just decimated them all:

NY State Supreme Court reinstates all fired unvaccinated employees, orders backpay, says the state violated rights, acted arbitrary & capricious, notes:“Being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting Covid-19.”https://t.co/nvOsWfa56S pic.twitter.com/WhH4wje2bQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 25, 2022

Wow.

The Covid vax demand and subsequent firing has turned out to be a very costly authoritarian oopsie for NY Democrats. Carpe diem @leezeldin! — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 25, 2022

Seriously.

Zeldin should run on this while continuing to push how weak Democrats have been on violent crime in the state.

That’s all he should need these last two weeks.

Wooooow This is huge news. Question, this is only for state/government employees or any resident of New York who was fired? — Adam B. Coleman, adambcoleman.substack.com (@wrong_speak) October 25, 2022

Sounds like it’s public employees and that Adams is going to fight it … because of course he is.

Remember when people cheered the deaths of the unvaccinated? — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 25, 2022

Oh yeah.

We remember when our ‘president’ told the unvaccinated they were in for a winter of illness and DEATH.

Good times.

wow, this is massive — Eric (@EricInFlorida1) October 25, 2022

It's been a bad year for rapidly fading fraud @GovKathyHochul — Tony, AJ, Florida Man Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 25, 2022

Let’s hope it continues.

#GoZeldin

