This is a huge blow to New York Democrats who pushed for employees to be fired if they refused to vaccinate. OH yeah, Democrats really had a ball playing authoritarian in blue states like New York (Virginia) … wouldn’t it be amazing if this behavior actually cost them the state?

Like it did in Virginia?

Imagine knowing you violated the rights of so many people for your own power and thinking you were still the good guy for doing it.

NY State Supreme Court just decimated them all:

Zeldin should run on this while continuing to push how weak Democrats have been on violent crime in the state.

That’s all he should need these last two weeks.

Sounds like it’s public employees and that Adams is going to fight it … because of course he is.

We remember when our ‘president’ told the unvaccinated they were in for a winter of illness and DEATH.

#GoZeldin

