Democrats are terrified of DeSantis.

If they weren’t and they actually had a decent campaign to run against him, they wouldn’t have to lie about him. And BOY HOWDY, are they ever lying about him. From a-holes from the Crist Campaign claiming DeSantis supporters were chanting REFRIED BEANS at Karla Hernández-Mats (no REALLY!) to Crist himself pretending DeSantis LOCKED DOWN THE STATE they’re really pushing some serious BS in these last two weeks.

But this one?

Bad.

So bad.

And easily debunked.

Olivia Julianna is apparently the Director of Politics for some lame GenZ group – notice her pretty blue checkmark. Well, seems Olivia lied about DeSantis saying the Civil War was not fought about slavery. Yeah …

What’s worse is she left that crap up until she had something like 18k likes on it AND THEN deleted and sort of apologized.

Not really though.

Christina Pushaw understandably went OFF:

The Left plays dirty because they can’t win on the merits. Exhibit #284949 She tweeted this completely made-up fake story before the debate started, and deleted it after it got 18k likes. Where is the “election disinformation” crowd? Minister of Truth? pic.twitter.com/Tk7FsDQCH5 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 25, 2022

The Left lies because they can’t win on merit.

True dat.

Dem Disinformation vs. what @RonDeSantisFL actually said. Democrats just lie. All the damn time. They lie because they know corporate media and big tech will not debunk but amplify their lies. pic.twitter.com/PyR0l2E16o — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 25, 2022

Also fair. Big tech, media … they won’t correct them and they know it.

Dirty pool.

She freakin’ should be.

We’re pissed for her.

18K likes before she deleted it pic.twitter.com/MvWOrXlqgN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 25, 2022

Of course.

So I mistweeted saying *civil* war in reference to Ron DeSantis Charlie Crist debate— want to correct that here. Time stamp of what he said is around 1:11: https://t.co/1HM4PjHx1k — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) October 25, 2022

MISTWEETED. LOL

Right, Olivia.

It was a mistweet.

No, honey, YOU LIED.

Thanks for taking responsibility. You should explain that he was talking about the Revolutionary War, not the Civil War pic.twitter.com/aRM9IzGRwq — max (@MaxNordau) October 25, 2022

She should admit she lied.

AFTER it got a ton of attention though. And at a slightly different time stamp too. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 25, 2022

So you are wrong as usual. Lol. You were wrong anyway. — Gerch737 (@gerch737) October 25, 2022

You’re exactly what we expect from your side of the isle. Hack — mtnman (@wishiniwasfishn) October 25, 2022

Exactly what we expect, every time.

There are mistakes And then there are out and out lies… — gino (@ginoinlargo) October 25, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Mistweeted? Lol — Escaped from New York (@Jingo_Unchained) October 25, 2022

18.5k likes on the blatant misinformation. 144 likes on the correction. Yep. — Rollo 'Fweedom' Tomassi (@rjinman44) October 25, 2022

You straight-up lied about what he said. It wasn’t a typo. — “Slava Ukraini!” Will (@spudhawg) October 25, 2022

And it sure as Hell wasn’t a mistweet.

Anyone who does something this blatantly dishonest should at the very least lose their check mark. There should be a certain amount of accountability for verified accounts. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 25, 2022

Wouldn’t that be neat-o?

***

***

