Democrats are terrified of DeSantis.

If they weren’t and they actually had a decent campaign to run against him, they wouldn’t have to lie about him. And BOY HOWDY, are they ever lying about him. From a-holes from the Crist Campaign claiming DeSantis supporters were chanting REFRIED BEANS at Karla Hernández-Mats (no REALLY!) to Crist himself pretending DeSantis LOCKED DOWN THE STATE they’re really pushing some serious BS in these last two weeks.

But this one?

Bad.

So bad.

And easily debunked.

Olivia Julianna is apparently the Director of Politics for some lame GenZ group – notice her pretty blue checkmark. Well, seems Olivia lied about DeSantis saying the Civil War was not fought about slavery. Yeah …

What’s worse is she left that crap up until she had something like 18k likes on it AND THEN deleted and sort of apologized.

Not really though.

Christina Pushaw understandably went OFF:

The Left lies because they can’t win on merit.

True dat.

Also fair. Big tech, media … they won’t correct them and they know it.

Dirty pool.

She freakin’ should be.

We’re pissed for her.

Of course.

MISTWEETED. LOL

Right, Olivia.

It was a mistweet.

No, honey, YOU LIED.

She should admit she lied.

Exactly what we expect, every time.

Ding ding ding.

And it sure as Hell wasn’t a mistweet.

Wouldn’t that be neat-o?

