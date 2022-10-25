Don Winslow seems perturbed that the J6 focus group on MSNBC knew more about January 6 than he does. Oh, he’s pretending they’re just backwood, redneck, morons who have been misinformed by the evil, fascist Republican Party working overtime to misinform them but we all know that’s just not true.

Hope nobody tells Don that it’s this attitude, this elitist snobbery from the Left, that is hurting his party more and more every day.

Take a look at this:

I urge you to watch this because it demonstrates the extraordinary success of Republican misinformation on voters in key states. Democrats have completely underestimated the level of penetration that has happened. These "voters" ignore facts and spit misinformation. pic.twitter.com/E5mtFfPeqt — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 24, 2022

Look, Don stopped hiding his bald head. Good for him!

And c’mon man, really?

This focus group absolutely represents ‘real America’ – no matter how much the Left wants us all FREAKED OUT and TERRIFIED about OUR DEMOCRACY the reality is most Americans are over J6, they don’t GAF about the drama Democrats keep trying to create, and they don’t believe Republicans are FASCISTS or NAZIS because they care about inflation.

All of this insanity is being fed by the Left and Democrats who are losing it because they are starting to see the writing on the wall about the midterms.

Real Americans in the real world (correctly) don’t buy the Democrats’ “Insurrection!” and “Democracy!” campaign nonsense. Instead of any self-reflection, Democrats essentially label them as “stupid.” https://t.co/o5pmGPQU9w — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 25, 2022

Because of course, they do.

Democrats look down on Americans.

They resent the electorate.

Sorry but it’s true.

Julie Kelly challenged Don to a debate …

Debate me. I dare you. https://t.co/vpBl2qsJQ1 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 24, 2022

Gosh. Doesn’t look like he’s going to take her up on it.

*crickets*

***

