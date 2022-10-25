Full transparency, this editor HOPES Susan Sarandon understands that the one party controlling the media, message, truth, censoring speech, silencing opposition, and dividing citizens into us and them is literally the Democrats and that she is calling them out for this type of behavior …

And knowing her history with mainstream Democrats we think this is a fair assumption.

Heck, she came out against Hillary Clinton and they STILL haven’t forgiven her for that.

Do we think this makes her a Republican? No. But do we think she’s onto the Democrats and has been for a while?

Yes.

Powerful.

Gosh, Democrats have control over … well, everything.

This is exactly what Gina Carano warned us about. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 24, 2022

Wait a second, isn’t this basically the type of post Gina Carano was fired for? — Elwë Singollo 🍂🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) October 24, 2022

Yup.

SUSAN SARANDON HAS GONE ULTRA MAGA!!! — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 25, 2022

So hold your friends accountable because they’re the ones doing all these things. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) October 25, 2022

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

So you're finally facing the truth about the party you've supported all these years. You're the last person I thought would leave the Democratic Party but I'm happy you've seen the light. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) October 24, 2022

Is @SusanSarandon getting red pilled? Or am I giving you too much credit here? — KMcAmerica40 (@KMcAmerica40) October 24, 2022

All social media is controlled by the leftists. Conservatives are suppressed in their speech. The democrats are the epitome of your meme. — TootieBird (@tootiebirdLD) October 25, 2022

And we’d like to think she knows this.

If not, and she comes out and says she meant the right we’ll of course correct and weep openly for the future …

Crossing fingers this is not the case.

