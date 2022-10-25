Full transparency, this editor HOPES Susan Sarandon understands that the one party controlling the media, message, truth, censoring speech, silencing opposition, and dividing citizens into us and them is literally the Democrats and that she is calling them out for this type of behavior …

And knowing her history with mainstream Democrats we think this is a fair assumption.

Heck, she came out against Hillary Clinton and they STILL haven’t forgiven her for that.

Do we think this makes her a Republican? No. But do we think she’s onto the Democrats and has been for a while?

Yes.

Powerful.

Gosh, Democrats have control over … well, everything.

Yup.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

And we’d like to think she knows this.

If not, and she comes out and says she meant the right we’ll of course correct and weep openly for the future …

Crossing fingers this is not the case.

***

