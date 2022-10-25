We thought it was insurrection, treason, or something to claim people want to steal or stole an election. Huh.

Someone MIGHT wanna tell Queen Cray-Cray aka Hillary Clinton so she stops making an insurrectionist/traitor of herself. Oh, who are we kidding, she’s been claiming she won in 2016 for nearly seven years now and she’s still going.

Meanwhile, conservatives are being held without charges for walking into the Capitol …

Ahem.

This is not only nuts but dangerous, especially when talking to people who are already on the ‘edge’ and paranoid as it is.

Watch:

HILLARY CLINTON: “Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.” pic.twitter.com/gUfkiy5206 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2022

She gets so close to the camera, yikes!

We especially like how her eyes bug out when she claims there are all of these right-wing extremists out there who will LITERALLY steal the 2024 election. Who knew supporting the states making decisions was right-wing extremism?

Democrats hate that we’re a Republic.

Pre election denial? 😂🤣 — GeorgieGirl (@GuessWhoTexas) October 25, 2022

That’s a new one, right?

ELECTION DENIER ALERT!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Elaine Hays (@ElainesEco) October 25, 2022

Here's the secret plan: 1) Have Hillary Clinton run again

2) Republican is elected — Latentem (@Latentem) October 25, 2022

BA HA HA HA HA

Crisis actor… — BeachLife1 🏖 🇺🇸 (@BeachlifeisB) October 25, 2022

Big time.

It's called "voting".

And it terrifies Democrats. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) October 25, 2022

Only when people vote for someone else.

Heh.

It’s just tiresome at this point. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 25, 2022

It really just is.

It's called getting votes New concept — 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️⛈️Nick⛈️🏴‍☠️🪶🍊 (@intranick) October 25, 2022

Damn she’s bitter they didn’t steal 2016 for her. — Low Rider (@low_riding) October 25, 2022

Boy, you all really are scared. This is just sad and pathetic. Too bad your plans to destroy the country are dissolving right before your eyes — Michael (@CrownAddiction) October 25, 2022

I think someone’s nervous — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 25, 2022

They should be.

***

***

