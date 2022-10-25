We thought it was insurrection, treason, or something to claim people want to steal or stole an election. Huh.

Someone MIGHT wanna tell Queen Cray-Cray aka Hillary Clinton so she stops making an insurrectionist/traitor of herself. Oh, who are we kidding, she’s been claiming she won in 2016 for nearly seven years now and she’s still going.

Meanwhile, conservatives are being held without charges for walking into the Capitol …

Ahem.

This is not only nuts but dangerous, especially when talking to people who are already on the ‘edge’ and paranoid as it is.

Watch:

She gets so close to the camera, yikes!

We especially like how her eyes bug out when she claims there are all of these right-wing extremists out there who will LITERALLY steal the 2024 election. Who knew supporting the states making decisions was right-wing extremism?

Democrats hate that we’re a Republic.

That’s a new one, right?

BA HA HA HA HA

Big time.

Only when people vote for someone else.

Heh.

It really just is.

They should be.

