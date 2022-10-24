It’s been fascinating watching the Left/Democrats try and pretend they didn’t support locking down our schools, small businesses, churches, heck our LIVES during the pandemic because they KNOW they are grossly unpopular for what they did. You can see it in their messaging, going so far as to flat-out pretend these mandates didn’t even exist.

No really.

PoliMath took a teacher apart for trying to shame his students for writing the truth about the mandates.

Take a gander.

Note, you can’t see the teacher’s tweet because he locked down after getting dragged.

Don’t worry, his tweet is down a little further …

Some adults were more than happy to make children responsible for THEIR SAFETY, even if that meant taking so much away from them. It was a despicable time for our country …

And if we correct him? We’re haters.

We’re domestic terrorists.

We’re semi-fascists.

Thanks, media.

What he said.

Oh, and about that tweet?

What a DOOOOOOOSH.

Odds on this teacher being in the union?

We’re going to guess he’s a proud member of his local association or union.

Wow.

And coming on Twitter to complain like this? For everyone to see?

Clearly, he thought there would be no pushback or consequence.

Clearly, he was wrong.

Just awful.

There are so many stories like this one … some even worse.

And it’s time we make Democrats OWN every single one.

***

***

Editor’s note:

