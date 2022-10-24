It’s been fascinating watching the Left/Democrats try and pretend they didn’t support locking down our schools, small businesses, churches, heck our LIVES during the pandemic because they KNOW they are grossly unpopular for what they did. You can see it in their messaging, going so far as to flat-out pretend these mandates didn’t even exist.

No really.

PoliMath took a teacher apart for trying to shame his students for writing the truth about the mandates.

Take a gander.

Understand this: For many children, this is *exactly* what happened. No school, parents didn't take kids to the store, people threatened to call the cops when the kids played at a playground. Now, you're telling them it never happened. https://t.co/7Smcftxf8i — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

Note, you can’t see the teacher’s tweet because he locked down after getting dragged.

Don’t worry, his tweet is down a little further …

One woman yelled at my kids for walking on the same sidewalk she was on Think what that does to a child, to have a stranger angrily threaten you for the crime of existing outside your house. You think it matters that it wasn't literally a crime? Everyone acted like it was. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

Some adults were more than happy to make children responsible for THEIR SAFETY, even if that meant taking so much away from them. It was a despicable time for our country …

The thing I'm trying to get my kids to understand is this: That guy is a history professor and he's telling them that the history they experienced didn't happen He'll do the same thing about everything. He will give them the preferred narrative over the truth every time. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

And if we correct him? We’re haters.

We’re domestic terrorists.

We’re semi-fascists.

Thanks, media.

Normally these people are more subtle about their lies. Normally the truth is more complicated or less obvious to children But these people told themselves lies and they will argue with you that white is black They are to be instinctually distrusted Wrong until proven right — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

What he said.

Oh, and about that tweet?

For the preservation of history pic.twitter.com/tqP9Dj9c7u — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

What a DOOOOOOOSH.

Odds on this teacher being in the union?

We’re going to guess he’s a proud member of his local association or union.

Wow.

And coming on Twitter to complain like this? For everyone to see?

Clearly, he thought there would be no pushback or consequence.

Clearly, he was wrong.

Our local businesses prohibited anyone under 16 from entering. They weren't allowed in school, in parks, the library, extra curriculars were cancelled, etc. They were essentially stuck on their own property and told they couldn't leave it. I really despise these gaslighters. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) October 24, 2022

Just awful.

A dad got arrested in Denver metro area for being at a park with his kids, and NO ONE ELSE was around! — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) October 24, 2022

There are so many stories like this one … some even worse.

And it’s time we make Democrats OWN every single one.

***

***

Editor’s note:

