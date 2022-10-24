As Twitchy readers know, Conservative Momma put together an exceptional thread about what Democrats took from Americans, especially our children, to play politics and ultimately exploit a virus to win an election. Sorry, not even sorry. Welp, Kurt Schlichter felt like our favorite anti-Trump troll, Luke Zaleski should see this thread.

Hey, he’s a giver, just like we are.

You supported this and we will not forget @ZaleskiLuke https://t.co/hipxCn37UK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

We will not forget.

There is a reason Republicans are up nearly 40 points with parents.

Luke, being Luke, responded.

There is nothing you can say or do to confront MAGA gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting Nothing. That’s the loop we’re in. They will do and say anything. And there is nothing you can do or say to do anything about it. That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox https://t.co/DCVMxjqWhK — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 23, 2022

We swear he has these tweets written in a word doc and just copies and pastes them.

Kurt fired back:

You supported every bit of ridiculous COVID nonsense. Seethe about us refusing to forget. https://t.co/rkSLhT2WGI — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

Back and forth we go.

When you try to educate MAGAs on the nuances of their politicization of education you get an education in and conformation of their insistence on politicizing education. It’s another example of how pointing out MAGA gaslighting is always only ever met with more MAGA gaslighting https://t.co/4lmtzGiLUH — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 23, 2022

Who the heck is Luke talking to? His followers? This is just so weird.

And the dude is fixated on gaslighting.

I don’t see much nuance in kids being two years behind because you leftists decided to prioritize scumbag public school teachers over kids. https://t.co/OMT6DvYqY4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

Scubmag public school teachers … that works for so many union teachers.

When you try to educate MAGAs on the nuances of their politicization of education you get an education in and conformation of their insistence on politicizing education. It’s another example of how pointing out MAGA gaslighting is always only ever met with more MAGA gaslighting👇 https://t.co/QIFh5ueW1b — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 23, 2022

Didn’t he say this already?

Or maybe all of his nonsense just sounds the same.

You closed the schools. Seethe about us remembering. https://t.co/FyqyqPDKFp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

Betsy DeVos was the secretary of education for four years and during Covid through 2020. But go off https://t.co/sNmNTxIjAn — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 23, 2022

Whoa, he changed it up and actually wrote something not about gaslighting or nuance.

Not that it’s a great response but still.

Let’s pretend the secretary of education opens and closes schools. Let’s also pretend you weren’t all for closing schools. And let’s also pretend that it didn’t hurt kids but you prioritized garbage democrat union flunkies. We’re not going to pretend. https://t.co/PMHH70ZaHr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

Yeah, what Kurt said.

There is nothing you can say or do to confront MAGA gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting Nothing. That’s the loop we’re in. They will do and say anything. And there is nothing you can do or say to do anything about it. That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox https://t.co/lOP3VYQtmy — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 23, 2022

There he goes again.

See what we mean?

You can repeat the same tweet over and over again and it won’t change the fact that we remember that you supported locking our kids out of school for a couple of years and their damage is all your fault. https://t.co/IgnsSucquU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2022

All their fault.

And they know it.

Even Luke.

