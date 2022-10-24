As Twitchy readers know, Conservative Momma put together an exceptional thread about what Democrats took from Americans, especially our children, to play politics and ultimately exploit a virus to win an election. Sorry, not even sorry. Welp, Kurt Schlichter felt like our favorite anti-Trump troll, Luke Zaleski should see this thread.

Hey, he’s a giver, just like we are.

We will not forget.

There is a reason Republicans are up nearly 40 points with parents.

Luke, being Luke, responded.

We swear he has these tweets written in a word doc and just copies and pastes them.

Kurt fired back:

Back and forth we go.

Who the heck is Luke talking to? His followers? This is just so weird.

And the dude is fixated on gaslighting.

Scubmag public school teachers … that works for so many union teachers.

Didn’t he say this already?

Or maybe all of his nonsense just sounds the same.

Whoa, he changed it up and actually wrote something not about gaslighting or nuance.

Not that it’s a great response but still.

Yeah, what Kurt said.

There he goes again.

See what we mean?

All their fault.

And they know it.

Even Luke.

***

***

