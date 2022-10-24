Usually, we ignore @JoJoFromJerz because obvious Lefty Twitter troll is obvious HOWEVER, since her big meeting with the Big Guy at the White House she’s all over our timelines, mainly because she doesn’t look much like her avatar.
Hey, this editor is the LAST person to make fun of someone over a filter (c’mon, most of us use them) but this tweet from her trashing pro-Trump attorney Alina Habba is pretty horrible and absolutely Twitchy-worthy.
After getting off the plane with Trump, attorney Alina Habba is asked why she went with him to his rally in TX. She says because the justice system is too political and we need to change that. pic.twitter.com/3VVxP9beeS
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 23, 2022
Someone wanna hand this troll a mirror? Okay, two of them.
— Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 24, 2022
Your lack of self-awareness is absolutely hilarious, kitten.
— Secret Yoder Man (@YoderSecreto) October 24, 2022
No mirrors in your house? 🤡
— Jon Gault (@swatter911) October 24, 2022
Ummm…you could really use a Jerome in your life. pic.twitter.com/NmnFc8ESYN
— Dan Paddock (@UndeadDan) October 24, 2022
— Lizzy 🎃 (@LizzyLouWhom) October 24, 2022
Have you ever taken a look at your account, toots?
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 24, 2022
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 24, 2022
Seeing a theme here, yes?
Ummm who’s calling who “thirsty”?
— Jay Williams (@yanksfanspo_can) October 24, 2022
Says the paid shill.
— Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) October 24, 2022
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) October 24, 2022
How's that begging for money for your house coming along?
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 24, 2022
Tough crowd.
Then again, maybe people wouldn’t feel the need to be so hard on her if she wasn’t such a miserable harpy in the first place.
Going after a teenager? Really?
She did her “research” folks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WIQj8SqA5T
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) October 23, 2022
Keepin’ it classy, just like the other dozens of Twitter trolls Biden brought to the White House to prove he cares about America.
HA HA HA HA HA HA
You are the company you keep.
— Roger – Ultra MAGA (@Neanderthal_Rog) October 23, 2022
— JBTurd (@JBTurd) October 24, 2022
— Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) October 24, 2022
Touch crowd.
***
