Max Boot seems to think if people legally vote for Republicans to take control of the House and Senate that they’re somehow killing democracy.

Melodramatic little ferret, ain’t he?

So basically vote as you’re told or democracy dies? Really dude?

Yikes.

If the current trends hold up, Republicans are likely to take over at least the House and quite possibly the Senate, too, along with many state offices. This is how democracies die, both at home and abroad. https://t.co/L19xGFbC7x — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) October 24, 2022

We’ll spare you any copy from his article.

You’re WELCOME.

Truth be told, we can’t bring ourselves to read any more panicked, frantic, nonsense from the Left (and sorry, but Max is the Left now) screeching about how our DEMOCRACY WILL END if Democrats lose. Hey, maybe Democrats should have worked harder not to suck so much over the past two years.

Just sayin’.

Voting is bad for democracy? https://t.co/PilarZjdUo — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 24, 2022

That seems weird, right? You’d think if Max supports a democracy he’d support people voting … regardless of whether or not they voted the way he wanted them to.

So people voting for their preferred candidates, that you don't like is the end of democracy? — Lexi (@penngirl72) October 24, 2022

What Max is pushing sounds sorta, well, fascist.

So you’re saying that if the polls about voting in free and fair elections continue for the next 15 days, that democracies will die🤔? You mean you’ll be sad if voting doesn’t go your way, right? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 24, 2022

"Democracy dies if my side loses an election!" Sure thing, chief. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 24, 2022

It’s nutty.

democracy dies when people vote….. smh…. — just some guy 💎🖐️ (@justsomeguy_tx) October 24, 2022

In case you were starting to worry that things WEREN’T really stupid right now.

***

Related:

‘I AM DECEEEASED’!!! Ted Cruz’s appearance on The View leads to recreation of the most popular, hilarious meme EVER (pic)

PoliMath OWNS teacher shaming his students for writing the TRUTH about govt. lockdowns in thread SO brutal teach ‘locks’ his account

‘Cope and SEETHE’: Blue-check anti-Trump troll Luke Zaleski learns WHY you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Kurt Schlichter

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%