Ok you guys, this is hilarious. So, we went to try and find this footage of DeSantis supporters supposedly changing ‘REFRIED BEANS’ at Karla Hernández-Mats and all we could really find were news sources like Yahoo who originally covered the story but the story is now missing.

Almost as if our pals in the mainstream media RAN with the idea of DeSantis supporters being so racist they would chant refried beans at a candidate.

Can’t even make this crap up.

And we can’t stop laughing.

The @CharlieCrist camp says @RonDeSantisFL supporters tonight chanted “refried beans" to insult the Dem’s running mate, @KarlaforFlorida DeSantis supporters say the chant is “Keep Florida Free” You be the judge 1/2 👂👇 https://t.co/uNneC6N8ux — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 25, 2022

Pretty sure the people hearing ‘refried beans’ are the racists. Just sayin’.

Oh, and they deleted it.

Marc was good enough to grab a screenshot though, for posterity.

2/2 Deleted the below, but posting this here I’m sure someone will complain pic.twitter.com/uz2u4WpdVt — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 25, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Again, we can’t seem to find the video so if anyone has it, please send it along.

Lol 😂 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 25, 2022

True story.

Hey why does Karla think Hispanics are racist? https://t.co/CxuLE8djsu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 25, 2022

Charlie Crist's camp can now get hearing aids over-the-counter thanks to Biden. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) October 25, 2022

They’re chanting “keep Florida free”. And it’s…obvious. So why don’t you just say that? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 25, 2022

I hear refried beans, but this is not surprising from DeSantis White Supremacist base. I don’t expect him to condemn these bad actions, just like he never condemned these guys. pic.twitter.com/HosZGh63fT — Crafty Feminist (@CraftyFeminist) October 25, 2022

Just including this so you guys can see the RATIO on it.

Nobody said refried beans.

*eye roll*

It’s kinda clear that it’s “keep Florida Free” — Joel (@jsramos04) October 25, 2022

But you know, DeSantis supporters are racist, fascist NAZIS or something so of course they were chanting ‘REFRIED BEANS’.

Except none of that is true and they weren’t.

Wow, the Crist campaign is such a disaster.

***

***

