If you thought Joy Reid by herself was nutty, add Matthew Dowd to the picture and you get a segment that’s nuttier than a squirrel’s BM. Imagine sitting with a straight face listening to Reid babble about fascism, pretending you don’t want to call GOP Nazis, and then basically calling them Nazis because they’re concerned about the economy and inflation.

No, seriously.

Watch this nonsense:

.@MatthewJDowd: "I’m not going to say that the GOP are Nazis … but it certainly sounds very familiar to what happened in Germany, which is a bunch of citizens, Adolf Hitler gets a third of the vote … they went along because he said he would solve the economy & fix inflation" pic.twitter.com/jex03IEaMZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2022

What a miserable group of trolls.

And how far Dowd has fallen … a guest on Joy Reid? Also, do these morons really think telling people that it’s more important to worry about the politics of the country than their starving and freezing families is a good idea?

Woof, dude.

This did not go over well:

How did the left get so bad at this? They're really going to blame the voters on November 9. They're really going to do that. They have no compelling message because they've elevated the abstract over kitchen table issues. They're failing Politics 101. pic.twitter.com/G3cdo8Ot4e — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 25, 2022

Erick seems surprised.

The Left has nothing to offer SO they pretend electing people on the Right is SCARY and BAD. And if you don’t vote for them, if you vote for a stronger economy, lower taxes, and safer communities (ie you vote red) then you’re a Nazi.

Or something.

They’ve completely lost their minds.

The champion of diversity and tolerance @matthewjdowd is on a blocking spree. pic.twitter.com/JEItbMoJLY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 25, 2022

Psh, Matthew blocked this editor years ago.

The democrat trumpet only plays one note. — BTME (@btme87) October 25, 2022

Lunatic fringe. — J Scott (@jscdad) October 25, 2022

Accurate.

A former leading light of the gop establishment shows again why the gop establishment sucks. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) October 25, 2022

They keep thinking of new and more elaborate ways to say "the right are fascists" but, have you ever noticed they never once tell you how? We're beyond "If". It's already "settled science". Same tactics over and over again, just in different contexts. — BP (@PeevishPrimate) October 25, 2022

The race baiting soft shoe shuffle, y'all! — Gray (@MorgueG81) October 25, 2022

Matthew Dowd – Chief strategist for Bush in 2004

Steve Schmidt & Nicolle Wallace – Ran McCain's 2008 campaign

Michael Steele – RNC chairman from 2009-11

Stuart Stevens – Chief strategist for Romney in 2012 In case you were wondering why the GOP was a mess for so many years. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 25, 2022

This explains … so much.

***

Related:

‘Didn’t start with gas chambers’: Susan Sarandon BRUTALLY honest about who Democrats really are right now with accurate AF meme

Hillary Clinton DRAGGED for going straight-up ELECTION DENIER in bats**t video claiming right-wing extremists plan to STEAL ’24 election (watch)

‘Voting is bad?’ Max Boot claiming if people don’t vote the way he wants them to they’ll KILL DEMOCRACY does NOT go well

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%