If you thought Joy Reid by herself was nutty, add Matthew Dowd to the picture and you get a segment that’s nuttier than a squirrel’s BM. Imagine sitting with a straight face listening to Reid babble about fascism, pretending you don’t want to call GOP Nazis, and then basically calling them Nazis because they’re concerned about the economy and inflation.

No, seriously.

Watch this nonsense:

What a miserable group of trolls.

And how far Dowd has fallen … a guest on Joy Reid? Also, do these morons really think telling people that it’s more important to worry about the politics of the country than their starving and freezing families is a good idea?

Woof, dude.

This did not go over well:

Erick seems surprised.

The Left has nothing to offer SO they pretend electing people on the Right is SCARY and BAD. And if you don’t vote for them, if you vote for a stronger economy, lower taxes, and safer communities (ie you vote red) then you’re a Nazi.

Or something.

They’ve completely lost their minds.

Psh, Matthew blocked this editor years ago.

Accurate.

This explains … so much.

