Randi Weingarten is thrilled the lockdowns hurt children in ALL states … not just the blue ones.

She thinks this proves that her union politicizing the virus and locking children out of the classroom didn’t actually harm our children. Imagine what sort of horrendous, hateful, disgusting person you’d have to be to ‘cheer’ kids failing because you think it somehow means you aren’t the villain.

Little does Randi know this makes her the WORST villain of all.

“It turns out that all the bitter back-and-forth between red & blue states about how quickly to reopen schools during the covid-19 pandemic was nothing but political theater,as far as test scores are concerned.Student performance suffered across the board” https://t.co/tVWGq5i6cE — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 25, 2022

“From the students’ point of view, there was no “right way” to blunt the impact of the pandemic. “ –@Eugene_Robinson — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 25, 2022

And as usual, she locked replies after receiving a teensy bit of backlash.

Either she’s completely out of touch with reality or …

No, you know what?

She’s completely out of touch with reality.

Most Democrats are right now.

WHAT?!?! You think that efforts of people like myself to get kids back in-person full-time was mere “political theater?!” You’re doubling down on NO regrets about NYC high schools being functionally closed for 18 months? With 1 half day per week for students thru June 2021?! — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) October 25, 2022

Kids dropped out who could have been helped and could have graduated if we had reopened schools earlier. This is such an infuriating statement. — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) October 25, 2022

Infuriating.

Disgusting.

Repugnant.

Hateful.

Mock-worthy.

Drag-worthy.

Yeah, those all work.

The chutzpah of this blame deflection after everyone saw what the Teachers Unions did to our kids is next level. https://t.co/6vxe9ThwGL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 25, 2022

"Whatever your position was on the pandemic, we were the ones who failed at our jobs." — Teachers' union president @rweingarten https://t.co/ml365fpvxP — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 25, 2022

Nobody failed you MORE during the pandemic than teacher’s unions.

What else is new?

Weingarten needs to be stapled to every Democrat candidate from now until the end of time. https://t.co/ZaI97fyENh — Redacted Kabong (@El_Kabong81) October 25, 2022

Make Democrats own her. Absolutely.

You're admitting out right that your battle to keep schools closed while demanding higher pay and other perks from the Government was nothing but political theater at the expense of the children? Bold move there Cotton https://t.co/qcZuYhhXWT — The Rogue Fox Spirit Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) October 25, 2022

Gaslighting propagandist seeks to minimize her direct role in harming children on a mass scale, for political reasons. Read the facts: https://t.co/9cK4bw3mVS https://t.co/eDUAGCWBlT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2022

Gaslighting propagandist is putting it nicely.

