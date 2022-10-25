Randi Weingarten is thrilled the lockdowns hurt children in ALL states … not just the blue ones.

She thinks this proves that her union politicizing the virus and locking children out of the classroom didn’t actually harm our children. Imagine what sort of horrendous, hateful, disgusting person you’d have to be to ‘cheer’ kids failing because you think it somehow means you aren’t the villain.

Little does Randi know this makes her the WORST villain of all.

And as usual, she locked replies after receiving a teensy bit of backlash.

Either she’s completely out of touch with reality or …

No, you know what?

She’s completely out of touch with reality.

Most Democrats are right now.

Trending

Infuriating.

Disgusting.

Repugnant.

Hateful.

Mock-worthy.

Drag-worthy.

Yeah, those all work.

Nobody failed you MORE during the pandemic than teacher’s unions.

What else is new?

Make Democrats own her. Absolutely.

Gaslighting propagandist is putting it nicely.

***

Related:

‘Lunatic FRINGE’: Joy Reid and Matthew Dowd out-crazy one another in bizarre segment claiming only FASCISTS care about inflation (watch)

‘Didn’t start with gas chambers’: Susan Sarandon BRUTALLY honest about who Democrats really are right now with accurate AF meme

Hillary Clinton DRAGGED for going straight-up ELECTION DENIER in bats**t video claiming right-wing extremists plan to STEAL ’24 election (watch)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AFTblueCOVIDkidslockdownsRandi Weingartenredstatesstudentsteachers union