It would appear Twitter employees have a list of demands for their soon-to-be new boss, Elon Musk. Oh, and current management. Gosh, they must’ve missed all of the stories out there about Musk cutting up to 75% of Twitter employees because this would be dumb to send to a new boss WITH the knowledge that he’s coming in and plans to clean house.

They’re so used to getting their way and being coddled that they don’t know how to adult.

Granted, that’s most everyone on the Left but still.

.@Twitter employees are so entitled & unaccustomed to accountability, they've sent a letter to the OWNER of the co. with a litany of "demands." That's not how life works. If I wanted to keep my job, I'd be working to make it clear to @elonmusk how much value I bring to the co. pic.twitter.com/fBXon6ZSCm — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 25, 2022

How hard do you all think Elon laughed at this list? Or will laugh at it?

Demanding he keep the current headcount? REALLY?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess he has a list of people to start his layoffs with …

They are also worried Elon firing employees "will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation." I can't 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qWT5Ydt5m4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 25, 2022

They’re worried it will keep them from being able to CONTROL THE PUBLIC CONVERSATION.

Ugh, they just suck so much.

Hard to have too much sympathy for any of them.

So once they have demonstrated their value, then what? At some point surely it is ok to make demands of management, right? If they are valuable then they should be able to negotiate on that value. — Jamie McHale (@jamiemchale) October 25, 2022

Are they really that valuable? Just thinking out loud.

Negotiate, sure. Demand? No. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 25, 2022

Hell no.

They're making it easy for @elonmusk to fire them! — ⬛⬛⬛⬛MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) October 25, 2022

Truly.

“We demand management not do to us what we do to users we hate (due to their race, gender and political alignment) everyday.” — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 25, 2022

THIS!!!

Lots of people about to be fired. — Dave (@bourbon_rox) October 25, 2022

Certainly sounds that way.

“We demand” pic.twitter.com/bz7oNbpBj7 — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) October 25, 2022

We had this same exact visual.

They are all going to be replaced — Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) October 25, 2022

Well, this should make figuring out which employees to let go very easy. — JR (@jjreffy) October 25, 2022

You’d think.

They misspelled FORMER Twitter Employees. — The Traditionalist (@TheTraddy) October 25, 2022

Gosh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy from folks on Twitter. Almost as if Twitter employees targeting certain groups of people they disagree with and locking, throttling and suspending them might’ve pissed them off.

Crazy.

