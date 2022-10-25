It would appear Twitter employees have a list of demands for their soon-to-be new boss, Elon Musk. Oh, and current management. Gosh, they must’ve missed all of the stories out there about Musk cutting up to 75% of Twitter employees because this would be dumb to send to a new boss WITH the knowledge that he’s coming in and plans to clean house.

They’re so used to getting their way and being coddled that they don’t know how to adult.

Granted, that’s most everyone on the Left but still.

How hard do you all think Elon laughed at this list? Or will laugh at it?

Demanding he keep the current headcount? REALLY?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess he has a list of people to start his layoffs with …

They’re worried it will keep them from being able to CONTROL THE PUBLIC CONVERSATION.

Ugh, they just suck so much.

Trending

Hard to have too much sympathy for any of them.

Are they really that valuable? Just thinking out loud.

Hell no.

Truly.

THIS!!!

Certainly sounds that way.

We had this same exact visual.

You’d think.

Gosh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy from folks on Twitter. Almost as if Twitter employees targeting certain groups of people they disagree with and locking, throttling and suspending them might’ve pissed them off.

Crazy.

***

Related:

No, honey, YOU LIED: Blue-check OWNED for pretending she ‘mistweeted’ BLATANT lie about DeSantis commenting on the Civil War

‘I DARE you’: Julie Kelly challenges a very smug Don Winslow trashing and smearing Republican voters to debate her and *CRICKETS*

Can’t. Stop. LAUGHING! Crist camp claims DeSantis supporters chanted ‘REFRIED BEANS’ then tries DELETING when mocked (got it)

‘Didn’t start with gas chambers’: Susan Sarandon BRUTALLY honest about who Democrats really are right now with accurate AF meme

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Muskemployeestwitter