In Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is among Republicans targeted in ads from outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney’s new political action committee:

From ABC News:

Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, through her newly-launched political action committee, on Friday launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

The ad opens with a video of Cheney’s remarks at Arizona State University from earlier October when she spoke to a group gathered by the McCain Institute, noting that if she were an Arizona resident, she’d rather cast her vote for a Democrat than for the Arizona governor and secretary of state candidates who have repeatedly circulated conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential race.

Here’s the ad from Cheney’s PAC:

Right on cue, Kari Lake responded with a statement that captured the moment perfectly:

null

