In Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is among Republicans targeted in ads from outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney’s new political action committee:

Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, through her newly-launched political action committee, launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. https://t.co/JXxfCw4iyA — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2022

From ABC News:

Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, through her newly-launched political action committee, on Friday launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. The ad opens with a video of Cheney’s remarks at Arizona State University from earlier October when she spoke to a group gathered by the McCain Institute, noting that if she were an Arizona resident, she’d rather cast her vote for a Democrat than for the Arizona governor and secretary of state candidates who have repeatedly circulated conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential race.

Here’s the ad from Cheney’s PAC:

Right on cue, Kari Lake responded with a statement that captured the moment perfectly:

This is just perfection (“defeated member of Congress”… LOL!):

Ouch! And that’s how it’s done!

Kari, I know you are running for governor, but you are The Queen! — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 29, 2022

Lake’s campaign says it raised $300k online since posting this https://t.co/HZkNbp2dGY — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 29, 2022

Bring on the midterms!

***

Related:

Kari Lake updates Hillary Clinton’s infamous 2016 tweet (and suggests a great way to celebrate HRC’s birthday)

Katie Hobbs does awkward about-face after break-in accusation and gets called out by Kari Lake

New ad hits Kari Lake’s opponent Katie Hobbs where it could really hurt

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!