In Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is among Republicans targeted in ads from outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney’s new political action committee:
Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, through her newly-launched political action committee, launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. https://t.co/JXxfCw4iyA
— ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2022
From ABC News:
Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, through her newly-launched political action committee, on Friday launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.
The ad opens with a video of Cheney’s remarks at Arizona State University from earlier October when she spoke to a group gathered by the McCain Institute, noting that if she were an Arizona resident, she’d rather cast her vote for a Democrat than for the Arizona governor and secretary of state candidates who have repeatedly circulated conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential race.
Here’s the ad from Cheney’s PAC:
Right on cue, Kari Lake responded with a statement that captured the moment perfectly:
Thank you, @Liz_Cheney. pic.twitter.com/rW5Qevwwf5
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022
This is just perfection (“defeated member of Congress”… LOL!):
Ouch! And that’s how it’s done!
Kari, I know you are running for governor, but you are The Queen!
— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 29, 2022
Lake’s campaign says it raised $300k online since posting this https://t.co/HZkNbp2dGY
— David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 29, 2022
BEASTMODE!! https://t.co/nfGTPGc7FP
— Brent Anderson (@BrentAnderson99) October 29, 2022
Bring on the midterms!
