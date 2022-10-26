It’s the six-year anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s infamous birthday tweet from shortly before the 2016 election and another roasting is underway over this one:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake let everybody know what would be a good way to honor Hillary on her birthday, and also helpfully updated her 2016 tweet to bring it up to date:

HBD, HRC! 🎉 Feel free to DONATE to my Campaign in Hillary’s name! ⤵️ https://t.co/XJKyq7uzXn pic.twitter.com/PlVotTrdMu — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 26, 2022

Democrats such as Hillary Clinton love to accuse some Republicans of being “election deniers” and yet HRC has said the 2016 election was stolen from her and claimed that “right-wingers” will attempt to steal the 2024 election, so she definitely deserved that one!

🤣🤣🤣 Troll Tweet of the year

Donate to a real Star 👉 Kari Lake https://t.co/qb5XC3V1Cl — 🇺🇸 Tex Patriot (@TexPatriot5) October 26, 2022

It was *chef’s kiss*

***

Related:

Awkward! Katie Hobbs spins & stumbles when challenged about refusal to debate Kari Lake

Katie Hobbs won’t debate Kari Lake and now Hobbs’ campaign is apparently working hard to keep her away from the media

Hillary Clinton DRAGGED for going straight-up ELECTION DENIER in bats**t video claiming right-wing extremists plan to STEAL ’24 election (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!