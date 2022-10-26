We’re often critical of Hillary Clinton but it’s nice when there can be a moment of bipartisanship that allows us to thank her for some joy she’s brought us.

This is one of those days:

Happy 6 year anniversary to one of the greatest L's of all time pic.twitter.com/Li24c2gG3W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 26, 2022

Memories, light the corners of my mind Misty water-colored memories https://t.co/iuUFX5BEik — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 26, 2022

That started aging badly on the night of the 2016 presidential election and it just keeps getting more hilarious as the years go by.

1st Ballot “How Has This Not Been Deleted Yet ?” HOF https://t.co/Q3L6WOYiRS — Aesher Bargaryen (6’4 btw) (@AsherHBaron) October 26, 2022

Thanks so much for not deleting that tweet, Hillary!

Time for the annual roast. https://t.co/OLyFR8Rpzc — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) October 26, 2022

Roasting that level of Democrat overconfidence is one of our favorite pastimes, and everybody else enjoys it too:

Happy Birthday to comedy gold https://t.co/WG5EjR87lP — Evan (@RealEvan99) October 26, 2022

Happy anniversary to one of the fattest Ls of all time https://t.co/dziJXRhIkH — Allie McCandless 🇺🇸 (@AllieMcCandless) October 26, 2022

This masterpiece of a tweet turns 6 years old today. LOL‼️ https://t.co/JugNHAVy7p — Tim Swain (@_TimSwain_) October 26, 2022

Happy six year anniversary to the funniest tweet ever sent. https://t.co/wHmrcdMZSp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2022

Hopefully Hillary won’t be able to save that tweet just under the wire:

Hey, she's still got time. On January 20, 2025, she'll be almost a year younger than Biden was when he was sworn in. Anything can happen, unfortunately! https://t.co/SiQHXNyhcC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 26, 2022

Stay tuned!

