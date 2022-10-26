We’re often critical of Hillary Clinton but it’s nice when there can be a moment of bipartisanship that allows us to thank her for some joy she’s brought us.

This is one of those days:

That started aging badly on the night of the 2016 presidential election and it just keeps getting more hilarious as the years go by.

Thanks so much for not deleting that tweet, Hillary!

Roasting that level of Democrat overconfidence is one of our favorite pastimes, and everybody else enjoys it too:

Hopefully Hillary won’t be able to save that tweet just under the wire:

Stay tuned!

***

