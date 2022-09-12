Do you think that Nancy Pelosi and Queen Elizabeth II are analogous? Hillary Clinton certainly thinks so.

Hillary compares Pelosi to the Queen….😵‍💫 — Joanne # IFBAP 🇺🇲🇺🇲🌷🌷🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@USAGirl47) September 12, 2022

Hillary Clinton comparing Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth the II has got to be the most delusional comment I’ve ever heard. — 🇺🇸Ericsfedup🇺🇸 (@EricSims3525) September 12, 2022

Yep, that’s an actual comparison Hillary Clinton made on CNN yesterday:

‘I think Nancy Pelosi is the gutsiest woman in politics right now,’ Clinton said on CNN’s State of the Union. ‘She has shown, through all kinds of turmoil and challenge, what it means to – somewhat like the Queen to be drawing an analogy here – get up every day, put on those high heels she wears, suit up to fight for the values and ideals that she strongly believes in.’ Meanwhile mourners in Scotland gathered on Sunday for a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it was transported from her holiday home of Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Despite Hillary Clinton making a close comparison between Nancy Pelosi and Queen Elizabeth II, only one of those women got mentioned in Clinton’s book of “gutsiest” women. Clinton sarcastically thanked Laura Ingraham for noticing:

Thanks for getting the word out about #Gutsy, Laura. A book now turned @AppleTVPlus docuseries, it was a challenge to narrow down who to feature because—it's true—there are just too many amazing women in the world. https://t.co/rvOaHdmlvh pic.twitter.com/DgxmdYnWu5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2022

Nice try, Hill.

Really? Never saw her Majesty tear up a speech during the opening of Parliament… With all due respect, not even close. https://t.co/CTMV2rOcd5 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) September 11, 2022

Yeah, it’s not even close.

***

Related:

***

