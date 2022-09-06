Poor Hillary Clinton. As if it weren’t bad enough that Russia helped Donald Trump steal the 2016 presidential election from her … now she’s also got to contend with people attempting to draw parallels between Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling and misappropriation of classified information and her own mishandling and misappropriation of classified information. Oh, the injustice of it all! The inhumanity!

Hillary would love nothing more than to be able to stop talking about herself and playing the victim card, but dammit, Donald Trump and those MAGA Republicans are leaving her with no choice but to remind everyone how much she has suffered:

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard." The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

“The fact.” No fact-check necessary! If Hillary Clinton says it’s a fact, then it’s a fact.

Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

That's right: ZERO. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

ZERO. POINT. ZERO.

By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are. If you’re interested in the facts, you can read more here:https://t.co/lp7XqnSd4G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

Narrator: Hillary Clinton is not tired of talking about it. Not only that, but she will never get tired of talking about it. Throughout her entire political career, the woman has never — and we do mean never — missed an opportunity to throw a pity party for herself, despite the fact that she’s earned every ounce of criticism she’s gotten.

If you’re interested in the facts, don’t trust a word that comes out of Hillary Clinton’s mouth.

This is an absolute lie. James Comey said she violated laws on classified information. Let's take a look at his statement: https://t.co/5ODDNfF0wQ pic.twitter.com/7zvwLIBGg8 — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) September 6, 2022

Huh.

We're never escaping 2016. Ever. As long as you know this and are prepared. https://t.co/SIreB6aoZI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

We know it. Doesn’t mean we like it, though …

***

Related:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!