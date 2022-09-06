Poor Hillary Clinton. As if it weren’t bad enough that Russia helped Donald Trump steal the 2016 presidential election from her … now she’s also got to contend with people attempting to draw parallels between Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling and misappropriation of classified information and her own mishandling and misappropriation of classified information. Oh, the injustice of it all! The inhumanity!

Hillary would love nothing more than to be able to stop talking about herself and playing the victim card, but dammit, Donald Trump and those MAGA Republicans are leaving her with no choice but to remind everyone how much she has suffered:

“The fact.” No fact-check necessary! If Hillary Clinton says it’s a fact, then it’s a fact.

ZERO. POINT. ZERO.

Narrator: Hillary Clinton is not tired of talking about it. Not only that, but she will never get tired of talking about it. Throughout her entire political career, the woman has never — and we do mean never — missed an opportunity to throw a pity party for herself, despite the fact that she’s earned every ounce of criticism she’s gotten.

If you’re interested in the facts, don’t trust a word that comes out of Hillary Clinton’s mouth.

Huh.

We know it. Doesn’t mean we like it, though …

