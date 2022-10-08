For many Democrats, when it comes to questioning or denying the results of an election, history didn’t begin until about November of 2020. Recently Sen. Ted Cruz has been asked about objecting to the certification of electoral votes after the 2020 election, and former Hillary Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri would really like to know if Cruz stands by the objection (which of course the Left now defines as part of being a “fascist”):

Does the former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer not know about her former boss’s past, or is everybody just supposed to ignore it?

As usual, it’s perfectly acceptable when a Democrat does it.

The projection and self-unawareness are off the charts with many Democrats.

