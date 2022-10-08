For many Democrats, when it comes to questioning or denying the results of an election, history didn’t begin until about November of 2020. Recently Sen. Ted Cruz has been asked about objecting to the certification of electoral votes after the 2020 election, and former Hillary Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri would really like to know if Cruz stands by the objection (which of course the Left now defines as part of being a “fascist”):

On Jan 6, Cruz stood on the floor of the Senate to object to the certification of ARIZONA’S 2020 vote – over the objections of AZ Senators & Republican Gov. To ask Cruz if he stands by that is one of the more pertinent questions of the day. https://t.co/SArCCVE9Cs — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) October 8, 2022

Does the former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer not know about her former boss’s past, or is everybody just supposed to ignore it?

Your boss, Hillary Clinton did the exact same thing alongside Barbara Boxer in 2005 over certifying Ohio's electoral votes. You want to explain that one also? https://t.co/2Gq6hkLfVX pic.twitter.com/5FkmWMIGP8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2022

Some election deniers are awarded with a showtime series hosting gig. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2022

As usual, it’s perfectly acceptable when a Democrat does it.

Your boss did the exact same thing in 2005 pic.twitter.com/YgPoJcgsBe — John (@John_Faker) October 8, 2022

Did you forget who you worked for political hack? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 8, 2022

The projection and self-unawareness are off the charts with many Democrats.

