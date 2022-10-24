In the Arizona governor’s race, Kari Lake has a lead over her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs.

The “run out the clock” approach isn’t an effective strategy when you’re already trailing, but that seems to be the Hobbs approach when it comes to debating Lake. Even the media has been pressing Hobbs on her refusal to debate, and in this latest example the Dem candidate tried to spin away the questions and failed miserably:

Well, that certainly was an awkward attempt at spin.

Trending

Maybe there are several reasons the Hobbs campaign wants to keep her off the debate stage.

The midterms are two weeks from tomorrow. Buckle up!

***

Related:

Katie Hobbs won’t debate Kari Lake and now Hobbs’ campaign is apparently working hard to keep her away from the media

‘Deer in headlights!’ Watch as even CNN loses patience with Katie Hobbs for chickening out and refusing to debate Kari Lake (video)

NOW we know WHY she won’t debate Kari! WATCH Katie Hobbs totally BOMB when asked VERY simple question about Latino community

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ArizonaDemocratsKari LakeKatie Hobbsrepublicans