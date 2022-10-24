In the Arizona governor’s race, Kari Lake has a lead over her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs.

The “run out the clock” approach isn’t an effective strategy when you’re already trailing, but that seems to be the Hobbs approach when it comes to debating Lake. Even the media has been pressing Hobbs on her refusal to debate, and in this latest example the Dem candidate tried to spin away the questions and failed miserably:

Holy Sh*t. Katie Hobbs gets owned by MSM

⁦@KariLake⁩ pic.twitter.com/SiI1J09Fch — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) October 23, 2022

Well, that certainly was an awkward attempt at spin.

Anyone ever see a candidate bomb an interview question worse than this? @sgtbetsysmith https://t.co/NAxN74Kyf1 — SafeSuburbsUSAPAC – Repeal SAFE T Act (@SafeSuburbsUSA) October 24, 2022

How is it possible she just keeps getting worse? https://t.co/Rd3k9wsHQN — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 24, 2022

Maybe there are several reasons the Hobbs campaign wants to keep her off the debate stage.

I … did not realize her voice sounded like that. https://t.co/4C60DKFriK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2022

ohhhh it's bad… — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 24, 2022

The midterms are two weeks from tomorrow. Buckle up!

***

Related:

Katie Hobbs won’t debate Kari Lake and now Hobbs’ campaign is apparently working hard to keep her away from the media

‘Deer in headlights!’ Watch as even CNN loses patience with Katie Hobbs for chickening out and refusing to debate Kari Lake (video)

NOW we know WHY she won’t debate Kari! WATCH Katie Hobbs totally BOMB when asked VERY simple question about Latino community

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!