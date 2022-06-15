It’s been confirmed once again that being Hillary Clinton means having absolutely no need for introspection:

The latest January 6 hearings show that Trump knew he lost the election. His own people told him he'd lost the election. He then chose to wage a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 14, 2022

The lack of self-awareness combined with the level of projection is simply amazing.

Oh, like how you knew you lost the election in 2016 and went on to push the Russian Collusion lie? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 14, 2022

Yeaahhh, kinda like that.

What's it gonna take for you to admit you lost 2016? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 15, 2022

That tweet from Hillary certainly is rich coming from the twice-failed Dem presidential candidate who has pushed her own version of “The Big Lie”:

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.” — Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/aevcqOXS6z — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 10, 2022

Projection detected:

It’s like you’re talking about yourself … lol. Except, of course, he actually was president. You, not so much. 🙂 https://t.co/bNCLU7NOvS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 15, 2022

Ouch! So true though.

Any of those people agree with you about Russian collusion? Most, if not all, we’re deep state swamp rats similar to you and @BillClinton https://t.co/okvHLrOYMz — Earl (@embeegle) June 15, 2022

You knew you lost in 2016 even though your campaign was the most corrupt in US history, yet your Poor Me I Was Cheated tour marches on. So what’s your point here? https://t.co/J3sqyI5x5W — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 15, 2022

Perhaps Hillary should work through how to best slam Trump for not accepting an election loss with her friend Stacy Abrams:

Stacey Abrams called, she wants her governorship back. https://t.co/oOLzDT6eaZ — Pride Comes Before the Failing NYT (@FormerNewspaper) June 15, 2022

