It’s been confirmed once again that being Hillary Clinton means having absolutely no need for introspection:

The lack of self-awareness combined with the level of projection is simply amazing.

Yeaahhh, kinda like that.

Trending

That tweet from Hillary certainly is rich coming from the twice-failed Dem presidential candidate who has pushed her own version of “The Big Lie”:

Projection detected:

Ouch! So true though.

Perhaps Hillary should work through how to best slam Trump for not accepting an election loss with her friend Stacy Abrams:

***

Related:

And if ANYONE knows sedition, it’s Hill-dawg: Hillary Clinton’s nasty SWIPE at Fox News for not airing Jan 6 circus BACKFIRES gloriously

Glenn Greenwald uses Hillary Clinton’s ‘lying, viral Trump/Russia tweet’ being left up to DRAG Twitter for biased censorship in brutal thread

Hillary Clinton’s blatantly dishonest pro-abortion tweet should be among the first casualties of Twitter’s ‘crisis misinformation policy’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionDonald Trumpelection fraudHillary Clintonrussia collusionSteele dossier