During yesterday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on “abortion access and care” — the same hearing in which all this stuff happened:

Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath testified about her personal, deeply painful experience carrying a baby she knew would be stillborn, and she emphasized that miscarriage is something that millions of women in this country have been through.

Rep. Lucy McBath: "After which failed pregnancy should I have been imprisoned? … would you have put me behind bars after my stillbirth, after I was forced to carry a dead fetus for weeks, after asking God if I was ever going to be able to raise a child?" pic.twitter.com/o1XaVVqsZl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2022

While we can only imagine the depths of the trauma that Rep. McBath experienced as a result of what she went through, we find it disheartening and disturbing that she’s suggesting stillbirths and miscarriages are under the same umbrella as elective abortions.

We find it disheartening and disturbing … so, naturally, Hillary Clinton finds it compelling and powerful:

Please listen to @RepLucyMcBath as she speaks for so many women who have had miscarriages and stillbirths—tragic losses the right wing seeks to criminalize. https://t.co/ITaWYG5Guf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 19, 2022

We know that Twitter’s new “crisis misinformation policy” is supposedly going to focus on war for the time being, but some pro-abortion activists out there are literally trying to wage war on the Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned, so shouldn’t Hillary’s tweet get flagged? Her tweet is nothing if not misinformation. Or, maybe more accurate, disinformation, since that carries a more sinister connotation.

And Hillary Clinton is nothing if not sinister.

Hello @TwitterSafety, this is misinformation. No one is going to criminalize miscarriages or stillbirths. https://t.co/ASYYYmMKyW — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) May 19, 2022

Completely and totally FALSE. This is a LIE. No, Ectopic Pregnancies and Miscarriages Will Not be Prosecuted When Roe v. Wade is Overturnedhttps://t.co/qqJfsswONw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 19, 2022

What a big fat lie. https://t.co/17J7DMjDqF — Lloyd Ross (@LloydRo93686708) May 19, 2022

We do not. This is just a pathetic and desperate lie. https://t.co/uMZVY3bRBu — Farmer Hooch🌻 (@CompanyHooch) May 19, 2022

This … is Hillary Clinton.

